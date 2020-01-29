MORTON — No question, the village of Morton needed a steakhouse. And the bit of history served on the side doesn't hurt, either.

The Forge Steakhouse, 25 E. Adams St., opened to some fanfare on New Year's Day after lengthy work by John Thomas and his family to renovate the long-shuttered Morton Blacksmith Shop. They embraced the legacy of the building they purchased, not just in the name of their eatery but also in decor that includes a small forge and nearby blacksmith accoutrements.

That those pieces of the bygone era of carriages and buggy whips sit one room away from a shooting range simulator with infrared laser pistols actually works. From the families at tables in the front to shooting enthusiasts behind in the CyberFire Lounge, everyone enjoys a well-seared slab of beef. (Fortunately we tried only the food. My talent with virtual weaponry was shown to be nil when the field was in its infancy and Nintendo's "Duck Hunt" game thwarted me at every attempt.)

We met friends at The Forge on a recent Thursday night and were seated quickly in a nearly full restaurant — they only take reservations for weekend nights —and greeted by a server who started us out with cocktails from the full bar that sits between dining area and quiet laser shots.

For chocolate enthusiasts like my wife, the chocolate cocoa martini ($10) mixes cocoa chocolate vodka, Bailey's, cream and a cocoa powder topping along with a generous amount of chocolate syrup at the bottom of the glass. Do you rescue it with a utensil, or just dive in with your finger when the drink is done? We unabashedly tried both methods. The strawberry-lemonade martini ($10) is a nicely thick drink with actual strawberries and lemon muddled in it. The same bottom-of-the-drink quandary is easier to resolve here; the fruity strawberry boba — flavored tapioca beads — slide right out for a fun finale.

You may not be able to hammer out a horseshoe or fashion a sword in this old blacksmith shop, but you can use heated pieces of rock or metal to cook your own food at the table with some selections. We tried it out with slices of ahi tuna ($13) for an app, though you can do the same with sliced filet ($15) and several entree steaks. The fish, accompanied by sesame seeds and both ginger and wasabi cream sauces for dipping, seared nicely — though perhaps our own culinary ineptness left it on too long and necessitated a few bits being left behind on the stone.

Our guests greatly enjoyed their ribeye ($34) with accompanying horseradish cream and sides garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini, and a salmon BLT ($14) with the restaurant's signature twist fries. About those starches: the mashed definitely let you taste the garlic, and the fries are hulking curls of full-length potato.

My wife, meanwhile, had the filet ($34 and deliciously tender) with mashed and broccolini, while I had the pork osso bucco ($30) with the fries and glazed Brussels sprouts. The pork is served as a sizeable pork shank, savory with drippings. The sprouts will make you forget any ill-prepared childhood iteration; the balsamic glaze just sings with flavor.

This is a welcome addition to Morton's downtown dining choices and, if the crowd was any indication, it'll stay popular for quite some time.