These transactions, recorded the week of Feb. 17, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.



PEORIA COUNTY

629 W. Truitt Ave., Chillicothe: Robert T. Bury to Melanie Maybanks and Brandon Storm, $79,900.

4911 E. Willow Lane, Chillicothe: Michael Jones to Ryan Fitzgerald and Holland Kensinger, $80,000.

12311 W. Farmington Road, Hanna City: Matthew R. Smith to Jenna P. Hanlin, $87,000.

5215 N. Ronald Road, Peoria: Olivia Jones to Cheryl Robinson, $93,900.

1608 W. Margaret Ave., Peoria: Jane L. Bell to Aubrey Smigel and Alexander T. Vlastnik, $103,500.

306 E. Tenth St., Glasford: Gay M. Merritt to Jayme E. Aurelio, $112,000.

203 W. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Jesse Baker to Brianna A. Blair and Joseph D. Hasler, $118,000.

2523 W. Castle Court, Peoria: Charly and Love U. Ugorji to Chante Ramirez, $139,000.

7100 N. Fox Point Drive, Peoria: John A. Fulton to Justin McConnell, $140,000.

15020 N. Old Galena Road, Chillicothe: Jeffery W. and Elizabeth J. Fennell to Kolin A. and Sarah R. Spencer, $148,000.

903 W. Raven Road, Peoria: Kevin and Summer Sletten to Brooke Cordle, $159,900.

W Half SW Quarter SE Quarter Section 16-7-6E, Timber Township: Mark A. Janssen to Tim L. Deppermann, $174,000.

6404 N. Imperial Drive, Peoria: Branden S. Martin to Kevin Tschop and Ashley Frisby, $179,900.

123 W. Ridgemont Road, Peoria: Chris and Madisen Jackson to Brandi N. Payne, $182,500.

1116 W. Hallock Hollow Road, Edelstein: Kenneth S. and Silvia M. Albaugh to Jeffery W. and Elizabeth J. Fennell, $190,000.

5700 W. Deer Park Ave., Peoria: Frances W. Hatch to Norman and Sheri McGill, $220,000.

10520 N. Sleepy Hollow Road, Peoria: Jonathan B. and Karen M. Foerster to Jason and Alexandra Boucher, $223,000.

15204 N. Seventh St., Chillicothe: Matthew R. and Stephanie P. Church to Nicholas and Stefanie Hedden, $235,000.

4000 N. Harvard Ave., Peoria: Keith Knepp to John and Jodi Fulton, $265,000.

5312 W. Briarstone Drive, Peoria: Cricket Properties LLC to James M. and Alyson M. McKean, $273,000.

15722 W. Cottonwood Road, Elmwood: CDS Recreation LLC to Herman Brothers Pond Management Inc., $320,000.

SW Quarter Section 25 & NW Quarter Section 36-8N-7E, South Becker Drive, Bartonville: R. Thomas Properties LLC to Saratoga 22 LLC, $391,882.

9125 W. Lakeshore Drive, Princeville: Ronald Beer, Marvin Beer, Jaymie D. Stahl, Bonnie J. Stahl and Mark J. Stahl to Jeffrey A. and Ginger S. Strietmatter, $505,500.

6210 N. University St., Peoria: NIC 20 Grand View Owner LLC to SH1 Peoria Illinois Propco LLC, $5,717,659.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

405 Mary Place, East Peoria: Deborah A. and Jacqueline Hagey to Teresa Arciniega Curiel, $79,500.

7 Rose Court, Pekin: Cynthia L. Rogers to Carissa L. Hall, $85,000.

1604 Lamar Drive, Pekin: Andrea L. Davis, Rita R. Maupin, and Gregory, Michael and Nathaniel Thomas to Christopher A. Schrader, $86,500.

29276 Armington Road, Armington: Timothy L. Murray to Trevor L. Murray, $88,000.

103 W. Bittersweet Road, Washington: Lantern Properties LLC to Rebecca Weiland, $88,000.

301 Elmhurst Drive, Washington: Pamela E. Crouch to Dennis M. Upchurch, $88,000.

110 Coriell St., Green Valley: Kenneth and Michelena Ihnen to Nathaniel R. Dilling and Kylee Killing, $95,000.

102 Brentwood Court, East Peoria: David and Erin Crossett to David L. Clark Jr., $101,000.

1715 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin: U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Evelyn K. Tomlinson, $103,250.

336 S. Carol Ave., Morton: Patricia A. Jones, David A. and Mark E. Morgan, Jacqueline S. Powers and Shelly L. Thompson to Nicholas J. Leuchtenberg, $105,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Mary A. Gingerich to Timothy W. Gingerich, $106,875.

316 N. Maple Ave., Minier: Donald and Suzan E. Lancaster to Ken Eckhardt, $120,000.

2202 Fahnders Drive, Pekin: James B. and Candice Hogan to Stone Financing LLC, $121,500.

14664 Dee Mack Road, Mackinaw: David J. and Elizabeth R. Morman to Ryan M. Wood, $125,000.

237 N. Illinois Ave., Morton: Lantern Properties LLC to Josiah and Isabel Ryken, $125,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Samuel R. and Gayle M. Parrott to Adam P. Mellen, $125,000.

410 Elmhurst Drive, Washington: Jay M. and Kay H. Sharp to Christopher M. Kranz, $127,000.

328 S. Glen Ave., Morton: Timothy R. Iverson to Helen Plevka, $129,900.

517 S. Main St., Morton: Ann M. Dunn and Michael Klippert to George and Natascia Johnston, $130,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Florieta A. Davis to Gary A. Schmidgall, $130,000.

30410 Grandview Terrace, Mackinaw: Delores I. Johnston to Bryce C. and Haley A. Yordy, $132,000.

2274 Robin Road, Washington: Dominic M. Ingolia Sr. to Trisha L. Mitzelfelt, $133,000.

304 E. Jefferson St., Tremont: Zachary and Jennifer Balsimo to Gregory A. and Teresa D. Delsinski, $135,000.

2610 Willow St., Pekin: Carol A. Towery to Debra and Benjamin Lang, $137,500.

400 S. Glen Ave., Morton: Nicholas K. and Ryan Gillhouse to Jeffrey and Victoria Helmer, $141,500.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Ginger F. Hermann and Heidi S. Psinas to Herman J. and Sara H. Glueck, $147,500.

Lots 1-15, Pinecrest Villas, Tazewell County: Nicolo and Mary A. Irrera to Stanley R. Harris, $152,300.

600 Ivy Lane, Tremont: Robert W. and Catherine L. Barnard to Michael K. and Cathy J. Clark, $174,500.

129 Evergreen Ave., Morton: Kevin S. and Katherine J. Johnston to Matthew J. Grimm and Angela M. Hunsicker, $181,000.

1419 School St., Washington: Meghan Bash and Thomas Zillion to Nelson A. Gonzalez, $195,000.

1927 Deer Lane, Washington: Jeffrey and Chia W. Bowman to Jaclyn K. Klockenga and Coleman T. Mullins, $203,000.

2436 Maywood Ave., Pekin: Nichole M. Lovan to Jennifer A. McCartney, $215,000.

9 Winterberry Court, Washington: Richard M. and Sarah J. Keith to Jeffrey D. Constable, $272,000.

106 Deer Trail Road, Pekin: Brenda S. Harrison to Glenn L. Jr. and Pamela K. Smith, $275,000.

1206 Kensington Drive, Washington: Kevin R. and Mechele M. Kraft to Shaun and Jaci Manning, $286,900.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Ginger F. Hermann and Heidi S. Psinas to George E. and Pauline R. Glueck, $295,000.

23844 Toboggan Ave., Hopedale: Kevin D. and Tracey A. Whitaker to Jason A. and Laura K. Bowers, $338,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Michael A. Tousley to Neil W. Tousley, $569,800.

109 and 110 Parkview Court, Pekin: Roland and Cynthia Farrow to Irving Investments LLC, $627,733.

927 W. Jackson St., Morton: Z Brothers LLC to MBCG2 LLC, $730,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Vacant land, Woodford County: Joshua M. Zoss to Joel E., John E. and Mark S. Obery, $115,000.

112 Parkview Circle, Washburn: Karen E. Jay and James M., Larry A. and Steven C. Keith to Jason A. and Rebecca L. Schumacher, $128,800.

208 E. Pine St., Metamora: Danny L. and Susan L. Alwan to Joey L. Hauk, $138,000.

500 S. Menard St., Metamora: Joshua J. Callear and Debra A. Callear-Hett to Joseph M. Vische, $143,000.

Part of Outlot 66, Original Town, Minonk: David T. and Kathryn M. Froelich to Zachary J. Meyer, $180,000.

102 Wildflower Ave., Metamora: Jason and Breeann Hohulin to Josh Klausing, $188,500.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Mary Anne Zoss to Gregory Shirley, $191,586.

707 Holland Road, Germantown Hills: Dennis L. and Barbara A. Wilmot to Matthew P. and Cheryl A. Wilmot, $239,400.

1643 Sycamore Court, East Peoria: Gary A. and Amy L. Robinson to Busey Bank, $330,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Stack Farm LLC to Jacob P. and Mary E. Wettstein, $470,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Curtis E. Zoss to Joel E., John E. and Mark S. Obery, $632,500.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Jeannie M. Stratton to Joel E., John E. and Mark S. Obery, $632,500.

Vacant land, Woodford County: David R. Meinhold to Harvey R. and Theodore E. Parks, $762,000.