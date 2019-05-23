Some of the smallest changes can make all the difference. We are nearly half way through 2019 and you may have reached a plateau or burnout, or both.

So make a small change: add or subtract weights, change angles and elevations, and use bands if you haven’t already.

Our move today is a Banded Step Back Lunge. Similar to a regular lunge, it is just slightly more shallow and with a band. All you need is a smooth surface and a fixed stretching band.

This exercise will be working your hamstrings, glutes, and quads.

Start this exercise by placing your band around both legs just above your knees. Stand tall keeping your chest up, engaging your core and placing your feet about shoulder width apart. Create tension on the band around your thighs.

Now, proceed to step back with one leg into a lunging motion. Slightly bend in the front knee as you step back behind your body. This lunge will be slightly more shallow than a regular lunging motion because the band will be restrictive. But the point is to create a little more tension in this move other than just stepping back solo.

Once you reach your deepest lunge, bring the leg back to the start. You can continue this exercise on one side for a determined amount, or you can alternate your lunging motion from side to side. Either way, shoot for 8 to 10 repetitions, with a small break in between sets, giving yourself three to five sets altogether!

The tightness of your choice of bands will determine how quickly you fatigue with this exercise.

This is a great move to give your lower body an extra kick for our summer season and breakthrough any plateau you may be having!



— Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.