Of course you want to keep your swimming pool safe. But how exactly? For instance, do you have to have a fence around a pool - and if so, what are the specifications?

Let’s shed some light on a complex issue.

Why do you have to have a fence around a pool?

A backyard swimming pool is a fun spot for friends and family to gather. But unfortunately, without adequate safety precautions, it could become the site of a tragedy.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission reports approximately 400 residential pool drownings annually of children under 15. Sixty-seven percent of those involve toddlers 1-3 years old. Thousands more youngsters suffer moderate to severe injuries as the result of submersion.

Even the best swimming pool fence is never a substitute for attentive adult supervision (which means eyes on the kids at all times, not on your phone), but it does help reduce these sad statistics.

Pool fence regulations per the IBC

Though exact pool fence regulations tend to vary, in general they follow the specifications of the International Building Code section 305, regarding "pool barriers." The IBC was designed as a base code by the International Code Committee and has been adopted by most local building authorities throughout the U.S. It’s updated every three years, so be sure you follow the most current version.

