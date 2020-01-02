Perched above a beautiful setting surrounded by water, palm trees and historic buildings, Ponce Inlet, Florida, offers travelers scenic views, science and more.



Inlet visitors can climb 175 feet, up 203 stairs, to reach a beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean and the inlet at the Ponce De Leon Inlet Light Station. The complex features the lighthouse, Ponce Inlet Museum and the buildings once used by the U.S. Coast Guard.



The museum offers self-guided tours that take a deep look into the history of the lighthouse and light station. Learn about the men and their families who were the lighthouse keepers and took charge of lighting the paths for those at sea.

The lighthouse became automated in 1953. In 1970 the Coast Guard moved from the light station, leaving the historic structures vacant. A lot of damage was done by vandals — however, citizens took it upon themselves to get the property deeded to the town of Ponce Inlet. The property was restored to a museum and the station was listed on the National Register of Historic Places — one of only a few light stations that had the buildings intact. It is now listed as a privately operated aid to navigation.



Guided group tours for 10 or more are available. For those wanting a different experience, sign up for the Climb to the Moon tour. The “old lighthouse keeper” will take history buffs on a trip to discover the history of the lighthouse. It takes place monthly on the eve of each full moon. Dates and times are listed at ponceinlet.org. The climb offers awesome moonlit views of the Atlantic Ocean, the world’s most famous beach (Daytona), the inlet and inland waterways. Toast the full moon with a sparkling beverage as it rises over the water. Hors d’oeuvres are provided. Tickets may be purchased in advance by emailing admin@ponceinlet.org or calling 386-210-3660, ext. 10.



Or, take the two-hour Climb with the Keeper Tour. It is an intimate, informative time with the “old lighthouse keeper” to tour the museum when no other guests are present. It includes the entire lighthouse area and some that are normally closed to the general public. To jump in on this tour, email mwentzel@ponceinlet.org or call 386-210-3660, ext. 18.

Reservations are required for the special tours, and each costs $35 per person.



Tips for your visit:

• Climbers should be in good physical condition.

• Wear closed-toed shoes with non-slip soles and low heels. Flip-flops, sandals and high-heeled shoes are not recommended.

• Children must be able to climb the tower on their own.



Another climb awaits Ponce Inlet visitors at the observation tower at the Marine Science Center. The tower offers views of the estuary. Spend time with the turtles, eagles, owls and hawks, and feed the stingrays. A visit offers a great behind the scenes look into the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sick and injured turtles and birds. Visitors can observe the sea turtle patients and the operation of the hospital. It offers an opportunity to learn about the Florida marine ecosystems and animals that are indigenous to the area.



Touch a stingray and explore the nature trail; walk through the Mary Keller Bird Sanctuary, an area where the birds that no longer can live in the wild live a good life in Florida. During the Raptors Live program, visitors meet the birds of prey up close. Animal education programs are presented daily. Visit marinesciencecenter.com for times and pricing.