PEORIA — As of late Tuesday night, a man has apparently survived a plunge off the Bob Michel Bridge and onto Water Street below.

According to the Peoria Fire Department and to Peoria police, there was a call about a possible bridge jumper on the Cedar Street Bridge at about 3:20 p.m. Firefighters couldn't locate anyone, but as the battalion chief was driving on Washington Street toward the Cedar Street Bridge, he saw a person standing on the Bob Michel Bridge and then falling from it.

The man landed on Water Street. Paramedics from Advanced Medical Transport and from the Peoria Fire Department treated the man, who was taken to a hospital. Amy Dotson, a police spokeswoman, said the man was an adult. It wasn't known if he fell or if he intentionally jumped.

The condition of the man wasn't known.