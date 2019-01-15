For the third consecutive year, the Pekin Police Department has won a K-9 grant from the Aurora-based crime scene cleanup and biohazard remediation company Aftermath Services.

Aftermath Services distributed $20,000 in grants this year across 14 police departments nationwide to showcase, support and reward the unique contributions made by law enforcement and their K-9 units. Grant winners are determined by online votes. In the 2018 Aftermath K-9 Grant Contest, the Pekin

Police Department garnered the fourth-most votes of any law enforcement agency in the country.

“Being a police officer myself for 15 years, it is an absolute honor to give police departments money for their K-9 programs,” said Patrick Leone, senior manager of law enforcement relations for Aftermath.

Leone presented a check for $2,000 during a brief ceremony Tuesday. Pekin Police Sgt. Rob Jones accepted the fourth-place award on behalf of the department.

“The grant is quite instrumental toward our K-9 program,” said Jones. “It helps us ensure we have funding to find illegal drugs or people who have run from the police and are hiding. It helps keep officers and citizens safe. The biggest thing is that it’s wonderful to have a partnership with Aftermath Services. They’re always top-notch when they come down to help with anything and their fundraising efforts really help our K-9 program continue to flourish.”

The first-place winner of the 2018 grant contest was the Larksville Borough (Pennsylvania) Police Department, which received a $5,000 award. The Tucson (Ariz.) Police Department won a second-place prize of $4,000, and the Clinton (Conn.) Police Department placed third to earn a $3,000 grant.