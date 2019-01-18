GERMANTOWN HILLS — An early-Friday house fire claimed a life just west of Germantown Hills, authorities said.

The blaze, at 295 Old Germantown Road, marks the first fire fatality in the 56-year history of the Germantown Hills Fire Protection District, said Ed Madden, the department's assistant chief.

The district stretches beyond the village and includes Old Germantown Road, a two-lane strip that runs parallel to and south of Illinois Route 116.

The fire call came in at 2:47 a.m., with firefighters also responding from Metamora and Spring Bay. They arrived to find the dwelling fully engulfed in flame.

"The flames were shooting up 30 feet," Madden said. "That's indicative of the fire burning for a long time."

About 45 firefighters needed about a half-hour to extinguish the blaze. The structure remained smoldering hours later.

Madden said an occupant of the residence died during the fire. The person's name was not immediately released.

No one else was believed to be inside the home at the time of the fire, Madden said.

The fire's cause was not immediately known, Madden said.

This story will be updated.