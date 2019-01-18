REAL ESTATE

These transactions, recorded the week of Jan. 7, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1820 N. 11th St., Pekin, Ashlee and Whitney Sharp to Brandon W. and Shawna K. Klor, $79,900.

10626 Springfield Road, Tremont, Carol J. Stuber to Jeffrey D. Landis, $85,000.

1734 Tomahawk Trail, Manito, Aaron J. Geheber to Zackery J. Weis, $85,000.

297 Creve Coeur Court, Creve Coeur, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jerald A. Day, $86,000.

1806 State St., Pekin, Scott and Shelli Hoyle to Scott and Melanie Nickerson, $86,500.

308 Mary St., Washington, Jonathan M. Downing to Fredric Sponholtz, $90,000.

224 W. Wagler St., Morton, Kimberly Williams to Larry J. and Sharon A. Waller, $90,000.

400 Larosh Court, Creve Coeur, James R. Becker and Maribeth A. Boyer to Robert Shaw, $101,000.

2229 Knollaire Drive, Washington, Robert M. Thompson to Miguel Jordan, $107,000.

606 N. Maple Ave., Minier, Lisa D. Sloneker to Julia Harris, $111,000.

604 Spring St., Washington, Mark A. and Tammy M. Herrmann to Marjorie B. Smith, $116,000.

109 Harvey St., Washington, Dane Ainsworth to Jeremy and Taylor Doty, $127,500.

408 Bess St., Washington, Brenda J. Atchison and Renee J. Cummings-Hall to Clayton H. and Lisa M. Tinervin, $130,000.

208 Fall St., Washington, Kathleen S. Trowbridge to Derek Knight, $132,500.

229 Willow Court, East Peoria, Drew and Rachel E. DeLong to Carmen J. Flores, $142,000.

112 Lexington Drive, East Peoria, Kevin R. Hoem to Ashley M. Conlon and Lucas J. Fox, $143,500.

211 Parkway Lane, Pekin, Christopher L. and Kristin M. Garrett to Joshua Edwards and Dorothy Wilson, $143,500.

222 Indian Creek Drive, Pekin, Jeffrey D. Landis to John and Colista Fletcher, $145,000.

214 N. Columbus St., North Pekin, Penelope S. Barajas to Patrick Jamison, $146,000.

705 Devonshire Road, Washington, Thomas A. and Mary Jo Ryon to Lucas and Lauren M. Liescheidt, $172,500.

277 E. Greenwood St., Morton, Stephanie L. Schertz to Phillip Zobrist, $195,000.

716 Catherine St., Washington, H. Michael and Sarah G. Looney to Barrett and Elizabeth Haag, $225,000.

208 Grandyle Drive, Washington, Dawn A. Browder to Janelle A. Fenski and Anthony D. Shaw, $229,000.

700 E. Kay St., Morton, Doug and Linda Barth to Bernard D. Kindhalt, $240,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

1127 Sunset Drive, East Peoria, Carson Clayton Inc. to Jerry A. Frichtl, $113,000.

2799 County Road 520 North, El Paso, Kyria Van Hoveln to Kyle Dowdy, $133,500.

1126 N. Lower Skyline Drive, East Peoria, Jeremy Gillespie to Anthony and Keirston Grindler, $144,000.

710 Woodland Knolls Road, Germantown Hills, Stephen Braden to Jerry and Richanne Swope, $158,500.

103 Northridge Drive, Benson, David E. and Melanie R. Stahl to Brett H. Haller, $160,000.

331 Arbor Vitae Drive, Germantown Hills, Sharon M. Obery to Douglas M. and Jacqueline R. Crank, $172,000.

Lot 2, Prairie Crossing Subdivision, El Paso, Jerry L. and Jennifer Smith to Tiffany A. Hinthorne, $178,500.

250 Whispering Oaks Drive, Metamora, John E. Jr. and Susan A. Werderman to Rocky Jr. and Tifani A. Collins, $199,000.

1535 Clover Leaf Lane, Metamora, E&T Properties LLC to Mason W. and Kyler S. Biernat, $247,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Christian and Jeffrey Porzelius to Dale W. and Melissa J. Banwart, $494,810.