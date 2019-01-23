PEORIA – OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois is hosting “A Parent’s Guide to Bullying” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. January 29 at Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center in Peoria.

This free workshop features Laura Kowalske, Director of Prevention Education at the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Parents will learn what bullying is and is not, determine how to recognize the warning signs of bullying, and get tips for talking with their children.

To reserve a seat, please RSVP to Jessica Maguire at 624-5900. Sign-in is at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.