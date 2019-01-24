PEORIA — Because of the severe weather conditions and extreme wind chill forecast for Friday, Peoria Public Schools has canceled classes.

For the same reason, East Peoria Community High School will be closed on Friday as well. According to the Peoria Public Schools' Facebook page, teachers and students have Friday off, but principals and central office staff are required to report to work.

"Other 12-month employees are expected to report to work, but may take the day off by using accumulated time-off if safety is a concern. Custodial/maintenance staff should follow the established attendance protocol and call in if they can't make it to work," according to the Peoria Public Schools Facebook post.

Other schools that are closed include Peoria Notre Dame High School, Deer Creek-Mackinaw School District 701, Pleasant Valley School District 62, East Peoria Elementary School District 86 and Quest Charter Academy.

And if the forecast holds true, next week could see more school closures. Chris Geelhart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said Peoria could see temperatures dip well below zero week, far colder than we are seeing now. And on top of that, snow could be in the forecast.

"The warmest that we are looking at in the next couple of days is Monday with highs in the upper 20s," he said. "A lot of school districts are calling off (Friday,) as it's going to be too cold. With these kinds of wind chills, it doesn't take all that long to have issues with frostbite if you are not properly protected."

Snow could hit Friday afternoon when a system moves through the area. Possible accumulation is 1 to 2 inches. Then on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, a second system comes through that could, Geelhart said, add less than an inch, though it's possible that system misses Peoria completely.

The real event is Sunday and into Monday evening, when a third system comes with the potential for "a few inches." It's too far out to see how much snow will fall, but it's possible that several inches could come our way.

So, what's happening? Geelhart said the cold air is due to a large amount of Arctic air has been pushed south out of Canada.