PEORIA — Imagine taking a work break by hanging 45 feet or so off the ground or by lifting weights a floor below your "office."

That's possible now with First Ascent Climbing & Fitness Center, 927 SW Washington St., which just opened two weeks ago in the Warehouse District. The 14,000-square foot facility offers several climbing walls and within a few weeks will have a 48-foot climbing tower. Bouldering is among the purest — not the easiest — forms of climbing. There are no ropes. The route can take a person about 15 feet into the air and if they fall, they fall on a cushy padded mat.

"Bouldering tends to be pretty difficult routes but we do our best to have something that is easily accessible for people of all skill levels. So if you come into the gym, there will be something for you to climb," said Brad Moser, the gym's route-setting supervisor. He's the guy who puts the holds in place on the wall.

Once finished, the rope climbing center will offer both the auto belay systems that are common at most climbing gyms as well as a traditional belay that requires some level of expertise. Auto belay systems take up the rope slack as a person climbs up and then when one finishes or falls, the rope is let out gradually to safely lower a person to the ground.

Moser, a Roanoke native who now lives in Peoria, said there's a vibrant climbing community in the area, but members have had to drive out of town for either natural locations or to other gyms. He's says First Ascent, which is affiliated with the First Ascent gyms in the Chicago area, offers a chance to get their fix without a long drive.

The gym also features a free-weight training area, some cardio equipment overlooking the soon-to-be-built tower for rope climbing and a co-working space for those seeking to mix work and pleasure. As the building is in the middle of the historic Warehouse District, the interior is a mixture of old and new. There's fresh drywall, modern furniture and then the old brick walls from the existing building. Amanda Villiger, the gym's assistant manager, said it's something for everyone.

"Preserving some of those historic pieces in the building makes it a really unique space, and I think that people enjoy seeing those things. When they come in we get a lot of questions about that, the old fire doors, the columns and the brick," she said.

Villiger teaches an early morning yoga class that is also a draw, she said. Some, with a passion for climbing, have dropped their memberships elsewhere and joined First Ascent. A membership gets a person unlimited climbing, discounts on rental equipment and access to climbing classes and the yoga classes. For now, Moser said, it's free to rent climbing shoes. And the initiation fee is waived for the next few weeks until the rope climbing center is finished.

Memberships are $79 a month for an individual and $189 a month for a family. Yearly memberships are also available, as are day passes which are $19 a person. Students can get a day pass for $15.

