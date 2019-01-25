Area lawmakers split along partisan lines in their reaction to a deal to end the partial federal government shutdown Friday.

"It's a positive thing," U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood said in a phone interview Friday. "... Obviously the pressure is going to be on in the next three weeks here to try to get something done on border security."

The agreement contemplates stopgap funding for remaining federal departments without a completed budget until Feb. 15, during which time lawmakers and President Donald Trump will continue negotiations over the president's requested border wall.

LaHood, R-Peoria, says he gives Trump "credit for compromising" to end the shutdown, and said it's incumbent on members of Congress to "figure out a legislative solution out of this." He cast that as easier than some issues they grapple with, such as health care or social issues.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos called the constant threat of shutdowns "no way to govern," though she labeled herself hopeful a longer-term agreement can be reached.

"While I am pleased the president and Senate Republicans are finally bringing their crisis to a temporary end, folks across our region should have never been forced to work without pay," she said in a statement. "I hope both sides will now come together to keep the government open and to enact robust, effective border security measures. The president must also keep his word and honor this agreement that will restore financial security to Illinois’ working families."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., laid the blame for the past 35 days squarely on Trump.

“For 35 days, Donald Trump has caused serious damage to our country by holding the paychecks of more than 800,000 federal workers and contractors hostage and disrupting critical government functions," she said in a prepared statement. "I hope today’s announcement, which is similar to the deal Trump rejected in December, means that this ridiculous and unnecessary government shutdown will end immediately.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said such shutdowns should never again occur.

"Finally, President Trump has ended his disastrous government shutdown," he said in a prepared statement. "One of the results of this embarrassing, destructive, and unnecessary government shutdown should be a new bipartisan rule which guarantees we will never face this again."