PEORIA — Local governments, schools and community organizations have announced a growing list of closures ahead of Wednesday's bitter cold.

Here's the most up-to-date list:

Local government offices closed, services postponed

Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday.

Peoria County Veterans Assistance Commission, Election Commission, Highway Department office, Animal Protection Services office and the Peoria City/County Health Department will be closed Wednesday. The highway department, animal control and coroner's office will respond to incidents as needed.

Tazewell County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday.

Tazewell County Animal Control Offices, Emergency Management Office and Health Department offices will be closed Wednesday. The county highway department will be open and the coroner's office will be available to respond to incidents as needed.

Marshall County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday.

Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services Facilities will be closed Wednesday

East Peoria City Hall will be closed on Wednesday. Garbage collection will not occur because Waste Management has closed its transfer station. Collection will run one day late the remainder of the week.

City of Pekin adjudication hearings for tickets or property code violations scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled and rescheduled to be heard on Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.

City of Pekin garbage collection will not occur Wednesday and will be one day late the remainder of the week.

Pekin Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and re-open at noon Thursday. All programs during that time are canceled.

All Peoria Public Library locations will close at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 29 and remain closed on Wednesday.

City of Peoria garbage collection will not take place Wednesday, and will run one day late the remainder of the week.

The Health Department of Henry and Stark counties will close its offices in Henry and Colona on Wednesday and re-open Thursday at 10 a.m.

K & T Disposal Inc. will have no pick-up in the Lacon-Sparland area on Wednesday. Pickup will occur on Friday.

Community organizations and activities canceled or postponed

Family forum at Heddington Oaks on Wednesday evening is canceled.

OSF HealthCare Senior World in Peoria and Morton will be closed Wednesday.

OSF HealthCare RiverPlex services are canceled Wednesday.

All central Illinois CEFCU Member Centers and departments will be closed Wednesday.

All central Illinois locations of Morton Community Bank will be closed Wednesday and will re-open at noon Thursday.

EastSide Centre has canceled all Tuesday night classes and activities. Wednesday there will be a delayed opening at 7 a.m., and all classes are canceled.

Midwest Food Bank – Peoria will be closed Wednesday. No volunteer activities will be taking place.

No CountyLink service will be available Wednesday or Thursday. CityLift and CityLink services will remain in operation.

The Disturbed: Evolution Tour scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday at the Peoria Civic Center. Tickets originally purchased for the Wednesday date will be honored at the rescheduled date.

Greater Peoria YMCA will be closed Wednesday, and will not re-open until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Colleges or universities closed

Methodist College classes after 6 p.m. Tuesday are canceled. The college will be closed Wednesday all day and until noon Thursday. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Bradley University closed on Wednesday, including Michel Student Center and Cullom-Davis Library.

Illinois Central College closing at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, re-opening at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Knox College in Galesburg will be closed on Wednesday.

Eureka College will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and re-open at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Monmouth College will be closed Wednesday.

Western Illinois University in Macomb closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, re-opening at 8 a.m. Thursday.

These school districts will be closed Wednesday:

• Abingdon-Avon District 276

• Astoria District 1

• Bartonville District 66

• Brimfield District 309

• Bushnell-Prairie City District 170

• Canton Union District 66

• Carthage Elementary District 317

• Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield District 140

• Delavan District 703

• East Peoria Elementary District 86

• East Peoria Community High School District 309

• El Paso-Gridley District 11

• Elmwood Distirct 322

• Farmington Central District 265

• Fieldcrest District 6, Minonk

• Fulton County District 3, Cuba

• Galesburg District 205

• Galva District 224

• Germantown Hills District 69

• Hall High School District 502, Spring Valley

• Havana District 126

• Henry-Senachwine District 5

• Hollis District 328, Peoria

• IVC District 321, Chillicothe

• Illini Bluffs District 327, Glasford

• Illini Central District 189, Mason City

• Illini West High School District 307, Carthage

• Knoxville District 202

• LaHarpe Elementary District 347

• Lewistown District 97

• Limestone Community High School District 310, Bartonville

• Limestone-Walters District 316, Peoria

• Lowpoint-Washburn District 21

• Macomb District 185

• Midland District 7, Varna

• Midwest Central District 191, Manito

• Monmouth-Roseville District 238

• Morton District 709

• North Pekin-Marquette Heights District 102

• Norwood District 63, Peoria

• Oak Grove District 68, Bartonville

• Pekin District 108

• Pekin High School District 303

• Peoria Heights District 325

• Peoria Public Schools

• Pleasant Valley District 62, Peoria

• ROWVA District 208, Oneida

• Rankin District 98, Pekin

• Riverview District 2, East Peoria

• Robein District 85, East Peoria

• Roanoke-Benson District 66

• Schuyler-Industry District 5, Rushville

• South Pekin District 137

• Spoon River Valley District 4, London Mills

• Spring Lake District 606, Manito

• Stark County District 100, Wyoming

• United District 304, Monmouth

• VIT District 2, Table Grove

• Washington Central District 51

• Washington Community High School District 308

• Washington District 50

• Washington Grade School District 52

• Williamsfield District 210

• West Prairie District 103, Colchester

These school districts will be closed Wednesday and Thursday:

• Bureau Valley District 340, Manlius

• Creve Coeur District 76

• DePue District 103

• Deer Creek-Mackinaw District 701

• Kewanee District 229

• Lostant District 425

• Olympia District 16, Stanford

• Princeton Elementary District 115

• Princeton High School District 500

• Putnam County District 535, Granville

• Tremont District 702

• Wethersfield District 230, Kewanee

Other schools closed Wednesday

• Peoria Academy

• Peoria Notre Dame High School

• Quest Charter Academy, Peoria

• St. Bede Academy, Peru