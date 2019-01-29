Over the past few years, Chicago Cubs fans have discovered something people around Eureka have known for years:

Ben Zobrist is a genuine, nice guy.

The Eureka High School graduate was the MVP of the 2016 World Series, which the Cubs won after 108 years of baseball futility. After a down 2017 season, Zobrist bounced back to bat .305 and help lead the Cubs to another postseason berth.

Not bad for a player who will turn 38 in May, ancient by modern major-league standards.

But Zobrist's off-field demeanor might be even better than his on-field statistics. A security guard who worked earlier this month at the Cubs Convention can attest.

Tim Haverty took to Facebook to type an ode to Zobrist, who participated in the annual Cubs-fan festival held in Chicago.

Seminars, conferences with current and former players and communing with fellow fans are key parts of the event conducted over a weekend at a downtown hotel. But Haverty stated the best time he spent at the convention was when he accompanied Zobrist to an autograph session.

"My supervisor announced that Ben could only sign one item per person and wouldn't have time for photos." Haverty wrote. "Ben turned to me and said, 'If they want pictures, they can take pictures. If they set something in front of me to be signed, I intend to sign it, no matter how many.'"

Among those who requested an autograph was an elderly woman with advanced Parkinson's disease. She brought Zobrist one of her grandson's bats, and she kept apologizing for her shakiness.

"Ben was so sweet and accommodating," Haverty wrote. "After signing it, he took both her hands in his and they said a prayer together. They talked for some time and asked if she wanted a picture with him.

"After her friend took the photo, he took out his phone, handed it to me and asked me if I could photograph them for him to remember their time together."

The woman wasn't the only person who received Zobrist's personal touch. Another woman with two young boys, one of them obviously nervous, stopped by Zobrist's table.

"Ben got up from his seat behind the table, picked him up, put him on his lap and gave him his World Series ring to play with," Haverty wrote. "The little guy lit up and hugged him. They all took an amazing photo together."

All of it brought Haverty to tears, apparently.

"There isn't a kinder, more generous man in all of baseball," he wrote. "I hope some of it rubs off on me."

At least one Chicago media outlet picked up on Haverty's story. WMAQ-TV posted a piece last week on its website.

A reply Haverty received makes it clear he might not be such a bad guy himself.

On a frigid winter's day, stuff like this is the perfect warmer. Even more warming? It's only about two more weeks until pitchers and catchers report for spring training.

The Cubs' first workouts are scheduled for Feb. 13 in Mesa, Ariz. That's the same day the St. Louis Cardinals are to do the same thing, in Jupiter, Fla., as well as the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz.

(BTW, this reporter pooh-poohed the idea that the Cubs might be interested in trading Zobrist to the Tampa Bay Rays, where he spent most of his big-league career. His veteran leadership alone makes his $12.5 million contract a bargain, the writer suggested.)