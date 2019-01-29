EAST PEORIA — The nation's largest food distributor is acquiring an East Peoria company that's been in business 70 years.

Sysco Co. has agreed to purchase Waugh Foods Inc. No purchase price was disclosed in a news release Houston-based Sysco issued Monday.

Located at 701 Pinecrest Drive, Waugh Foods was founded in 1948 and has about $40 million in annual sales. The company distributes frozen food and other food-service items within about a 150-mile radius of East Peoria.

"Waugh Foods has a long, rich history in the central Illinois area, which includes strong relationships with local independent operators," stated Greg Bertrand, a Sysco executive vice president. "We ... believe this acquisition is a perfect complement to our existing local and regional presence."

Sysco has distribution facilities in Danville and Lincoln.

Rick Look, the Waugh Foods president, will continue to manage the business. So will company executives Tim Waugh and Joe Waugh Jr., whose father founded the enterprise in 1948.

At its founding, the company was known as Waugh Frozen Food Co. Its current name came into use in 1966, after the company added other product lines.

Joe Waugh Sr. died in February 2017 at 93. His wife, Fredericka, was 94 when she died Jan. 3.

The Waugh acquisition is part of a recent buying spree by Sysco. In the past year, it also purchased food distributors in Louisiana and in the United Kingdom.

In fiscal year 2018, Sysco had $58.7 billion in sales.