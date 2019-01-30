Due to weather conditions, the Fondulac District Library is altering its schedule for the week.

Please note the following changes to library hours:

CLOSE at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 29

Closed Wednesday, January 30

Open at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 31

Fines for overdue materials will not be charged through Sunday, February 3.

Our online services, including downloadable eBooks and audiobooks, Hoopla streaming media, TumbleBooks for kids, and research databases, are still available 24/7. You may also search and place holds in our online catalog and check your account to renew items.