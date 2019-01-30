The Miracle Family representing Morton Junior High School is the Deter Family - Joni, Madison, Brian, and Taylor Deters. This is their story.

Madison and Taylor’s story began when they were born eight weeks early. Madison weighed 1 lb. 2 oz. and Taylor weighed 4 lb. 3 oz. “As we entered the delivery room at OSF, we knew the delivery was going to be risky,” said Joni Deters. “We had been praying throughout the pregnancy that Madison would grow big enough so that equipment in the NICU could help her survive.”

During the delivery, NICU doctors and staff were present. After the medical staff successfully resuscitated Madison, they rushed both girls to the NICU.

“Entering the NICU was overwhelming and emotional. Instead of cuddling our babies in the recovery room as we had once imagined we would do as new parents, we could simply peer at our babies through the transparent walls of their incubators. Throughout that time, the NICU staff made it a little less terrifying of a place for our family by educating and comforting us.”

Taylor spent three weeks in the NICU learning to eat, breathe, and maintain her temperature. Being a preemie, Taylor would sometimes forget to breathe while eating, resulting in a heart rate drop.

“We remember watching her go limp while eating and having to stop and revive her,” said Joni Deters. “At these times, our nurses kept reminding us that this was normal and that she would be OK. After three weeks, we finally drove away from the hospital with Taylor in her car bed to go home. It was a joyful yet scary and painful day as we were taking Taylor home but leaving Madison in the NICU.”

Madison’s NICU adventure lasted for three months, during which she had many touch and go moments. Due to her extremely delicate size, thirteen days passed before her parents could hold her for the first time. In the beginning, Joni and Brian were only allowed to sit next to Madison’s incubator and place one finger on her. After nearly a month, the parents were finally able to do “kangaroo care” with Madison.

“It was an amazing feeling to be able to finally hold our little girl even though we were holding more cords than baby! It was great therapy for Madison as well.”

With Madison, every day over those three months was different. One day, everything would be going relatively well and the next, she would take a turn for the worse. She experienced several setbacks during her time in the NICU including a PDA, which is a small hole in the heart that would not close, a hernia surgery, several blood transfusions, and Necrotizing Enterocolitis.

Feeding was one of Madison’s largest challenges. For weeks, she could only eat through a feeding tube because she was too small for the bottles. Eventually, the nurses attempted feeding her with a bottle, just the nipple part of the bottle. The bottle was enormous for the 2 lb. baby. She could only take a few drops of milk at a feeding. A few days later, Madison’s heart rate started to drastically drop as her parents fed her.

“It was frightening to be sitting there feeding our baby and to see her turn blue while the monitor started beeping loudly,” said Joni Deters.

After several of these episodes, the neonatologists prescribed a cookie swallow test for Madison which revealed that Madison was aspirating when she drank milk. Instead of the milk going into her stomach, it was flooding her lungs, which was causing the drastic heart rate drops. To assist Madison, the doctors immediately put her on thick feeds with chin support. “When you have a baby, you never imagine that you will be feeding her something as thick as Cream of Wheat through a bottle while holding both cheeks and her chin to help her drink as she was too weak to even drink from a bottle. It was undoubtedly a stressful and surreal experience,” said Joni.

In addition, Madison developed Necrotizing Entercolitis and was moved back into the critical room #1 where her NICU stay began.

“We were devastated to say the least,” said Joni Deters. “We were one day away from taking our little girl home and scared that she would not survive the infection.”

Madison was instantly pumped full of antibiotics, her feedings were halted, and again, the parents were unable to hold their little girl. After two weeks, Madison had improved enough to have her hernia surgery and to go home with her family.”

As the Deter family drove away from the Children’s Hospital with Madison, they thought they would not see the inside of the hospital for an extremely long time. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Two weeks later, Madison started running a high temperature and had blood in her stool. After a quick trip to the doctor’s office, Madison was sent directly to the hospital.

“At that moment, our spirits were crushed as Madison had developed Necrotizing Entercolitis for a second time and this time, it was worse,” said Joni Deters.

During Madison’s second visit, she was not allowed to eat and was pumped full of antibiotics. Every few hours, the staff would take an X-Ray of her abdomen.

“Madison had a fabulous team of doctors and nurses on the pediatric floor, said Joni Deters. Because she had been in the NICU for so long, the NICU nurses also came up to visit Madison. They had become part of our “family” during our time in the NICU.” Madison’s body responded well to the antibiotics and two weeks later, the Deter family was able to take baby Madison home again.

However, Taylor experienced her second trip to the Children’s Hospital of Illinois as she had contracted a very serious case of pneumonia 3 years later. After five trips to the doctor, over the course of a couple days, and a trip to the prompt care, the Deter family was once again back on the pediatric floor of the Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Taylor fought for her life for two stressful weeks. “The first few days, Taylor appeared to be drowning as she tried to take breath after breath,” said Joni.

“It was difficult to sit there watching her not being able to help her. The nurses were wonderful at providing us with emotional support and taking care of all of Taylor’s needs.”

After a few days of multiple strong antibiotics not working, the medical team opted for an emergency surgery.

“Watching Taylor reach for us as they rolled her to the operating room played over and over again in our minds with the thought of not knowing if that would be the last time we would see her alive. Three-and-a-half heart wrenching hours later, the surgeon came out to the waiting room to talk to us.”

The surgical team successfully scraped 21 ounces of puss off Taylor’s lungs and inserted a chest tube to drain more fluid out of her lungs. A few hours later, Taylor’s parents were allowed to see her in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) where she was peacefully sleeping. She spent two more weeks with the chest tube draining her lungs and continuing to recover.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Children’s Hospital of Illinois only 15 minutes away,” said Joni Deters. “As you can see, our family has experienced many parts of the hospital over the years: NICU, Peds ICU, PIC, and General Pediatrics. During each experience, we worked with amazing, highly skilled medical teams of doctors, nurses and surgeons who care about the medical and emotional needs of their patients and the patient’s families.”

“If it wasn’t for them and the state of the art equipment at CHOI, Taylor and Madison would not be with us today.”