The City of East Peoria will not collect garbage and recycling on Wednesday, Jan. 30 because Waste Management is closing the transfer station due to the severe cold. Collection will run one day late the rest of the week, ending on Saturday, Feb. 2.

East Peoria City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 30 due to the extreme cold temperatures.

EastSide Centre in East Peoria cancelled all Tuesday night classes and activities. On Wednesday there will be a delayed opening at 7 a.m., and all classes are cancelled.