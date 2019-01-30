The U.S. Postal Service has announced that mail delivery will also be suspended on Thursday throughout central Illinois as frigid conditions continue.

Other closings, delays and service suspensions include:

Colleges and universities:

Illinois Central College will resume classes at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Knox College will remain closed until noon on Thursday.

Monmouth College offices will close at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The college will resume its normal campus schedule at noon Thursday, though administrative offices and the library will open at 9:30 a.m.

School districts closed Thursday:

• Bureau Valley District 340, Manlius

• Creve Coeur District 76

• DePue District 103

• Deer Creek-Mackinaw District 701

• Kewanee District 229

• Lostant District 425

• Morton District 709

• Olympia District 16, Stanford

• Peoria Public Schools

• Princeton Elementary District 115

• Princeton High School District 500

• Putnam County District 535, Granville

• Tremont District 702

• Wethersfield District 230, Kewanee