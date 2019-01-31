PEORIA — A Peoria physician was reprimanded and fined and a Peoria pharmacy put on indefinite probation and fined in separate cases last month.

The discipline levied against both were among a series of measures announced by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation on Thursday. The actions were taken during December.

Citations of area professionals as reported by the state include:

• Shane Serfling, Peoria - physician and surgeon license reprimanded, must complete continuing education and fined $5,000 based on allegations that respondent failed to timely diagnose and treat sepsis and septic shock in a patient.

• Essential Wellness Pharmacy, Peoria - pharmacy license placed on indefinite probation for a minimum of one year and fined $10,000 due to multiple violations discovered during a routine inspection.

• Tyler Richardson, Morton - pharmacy technician license indefinitely suspended due to respondent having engaged in unprofessional conduct.

• Peter Shanine, Peoria - pharmacist license placed on indefinite probation for a minimum of three years due to his having been impaired while on duty, diversion of controlled substances, and plea of guilty to criminal charges in Peoria County.

• David Mills, Morton – licensed certified public accountant license suspended for failure to file and/or pay Illinois state income taxes.

• Donna Utzinger, Peoria - registered nurse license reprimanded due to unprofessional conduct.

• Angel Miller, Peoria - registered nurse license reprimanded due to a HIPPA violation.

• Sue Ann Green, Chillicothe - licensed practical nurse license placed in refuse to renew status due to a sister-state discipline in the state of Florida.

• Katharine Havlu, Metamora - licensed practical nurse license placed in refuse to renew status due to a sister-state discipline in the state of California.

• Tamara Funnell, Kewanee - licensed practical nurse license placed in refuse to renew status due to a sister-state discipline in the state of Texas.