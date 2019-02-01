EAST PEORIA — Steve Roegge, 54, a 31-year veteran of the Peoria Police Department, is expected to be named the next police chief in East Peoria.

The City Council will vote on his hiring at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

"His enthusiasm for the job really stood out," East Peoria Mayor Dave Mingus said Friday. "He has an excellent reputation in the police community and in the community at large."

If approved, Roegge will replace Chief Dick Ganschow, who announced his impending retirement several months ago and will leave the job on Feb. 28. The 27-year veteran of the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office was hired by East Peoria in 2012.

Roegge's first day as East Peoria police chief would be March 1.

"I've worked with the East Peoria police department for many years, know the officers there and have built relationships with many of them," Roegge said late Friday. "It's a great community, and it should be an easy transition for me and the department."

Roegge started as a patrol officer in Peoria in February 1988, the year after he graduated from Illinois State University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He was promoted to sergeant in 2000 and to lieutenant in 2008. He retired from the department in November 2018 as the commander of the department's Neighborhood Service Unit.

Roegge said his experiences in Peoria prepared him well for the top job with the East Peoria Police Department.

"East Peoria seems much larger than a city with a population of 23,000. During the day especially, it is practically indistinguishable from the city of Peoria," Roegge said. "We'll face many of the same issues of a larger city, and I look forward to the new challenges."

Roegge's resume includes experience in coordinating governmental agencies and private organizations in the execution of special events in Peoria and surrounding areas, including the joint Fourth of July celebration on the riverfront; developing and implementing active shooter training for teachers, workers and volunteers at all Peoria schools and many businesses; and commanding the traffic and training units of the Peoria Police Department.

Mingus said he did not immediately know the full content of Roegge's proposed compensation package but said it would be available at Tuesday's meeting.

