ROCKFORD — Gov. JB Pritzker vowed Friday to restore public health funding that would increase access to an HIV prevention medication.

He signed an executive order to expand access to the medicine known as PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, which can reduce the chances of getting HIV. PrEP funding was a casualty of Springfield’s budget impasse.

“That’s what we’re here to do — to eradicate the HIV epidemic. Now is not the time to back down from this fight,” Pritzker told a crowd of at least 30 gathered at the Winnebago County Health Department offices. “Now is the time to double down. The state needs to be a good partner in this fight. As a state we can and will do better.”

He said about 40,000 Illinois residents are living with HIV and at least 1,300 were diagnosed with the virus last year. He said about 50 percent living with HIV are black and 18 percent are Latino.

The order also increases funding for HIV testing, the African American HIV/AIDS Response Act and other public health initiatives.

Local leaders including Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, state Rep. Maurice West II, D-Rockford, and Winnebago County public health administrator Sandra Martell were in the audience.

They were thankful to see Pritzker. He had been promising a visit for some time, but the weather delayed this trip and the signing of the executive order.

“It’s a tremendous investment and refunding of tremendously needed programs that have been cut,” McNamara said. ”To see the governor immediately come in in the first 10 days of office and say this is a a priority … to make sure that people have the prevention and the health care possible for a disease that we know can be prevented with education and that medicine can dramatically affect ... I think is great. He just continues to show that he cares about the city of Rockford.”

John Peller, president and CEO of the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, said his network has heard more in the past three weeks from the governor’s administration than it did in the past four years.

Peller added that one in two gay black men are likely to become HIV positive by the time they are 40 years of age.

“That is a statistic that we have to turn around,” Peller said. “It takes partnerships from the state Medicaid program, from public health, from human services, from mental health and substance use, from all of us in the room working together to end the HIV epidemic, which we can do by 2030 here in Illinois.”

Martell had a PrEP poster hanging in the room where Pritzker spoke. There also were pamphlets and information sheets on the medicine. The medicine, she said, can benefit those who are young and others at increased risk of getting HIV.

“What we really want is, if it’s a primary care provider, is to be able to provide PrEP, feel comfortable to provide PrEP in the context of primary care,” she said. “Think about polio, for instance. It was the public-private partnership that got to (the) vaccine.”