These transactions, recorded the week of Jan. 21, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.



TAZEWELL COUNTY

225 Lockview St., Creve Coeur, Nicholas M. Ives and Elizabeth A. McCabe to Jack and Christina Slusher, $78,000.

161 E. Queenwood Road, Unit A-5, Morton, Thomas A. Zimmerman to Bradley C. Hays, $78,000.

1118 S. Sixth St., Pekin, Ronnie R. Carle to Bryan Carle, $80,500.

109 Pebble Court, East Peoria, Sandra K. Stauffer to Jason D. Ulbricht, $81,300.

1311 Arthur St., Pekin, Traci Egan and Renee Hufford to Richard L. Stewart, $84,000.

812 Charlotte St., Pekin, Todd M. Turner to Jeff Cotham and Stevie Rushford, $87,000.

2114 Valentine Ave., Pekin, Adam P. Herrick to Carolyn Herrick, $90,000.

1007 N. Eighth St., Pekin, Jimbo's Jumbo Inc. to Jimbo's 2 Go Inc., $92,220.

225 Stahl Ave., Washington, Jeremy M. and Samantha A. Robbins to Marianna Kelly, $104,000.

900 Winter St., Pekin, Mark C. Richardson to Ruben Martinez, $109,900.

1305 Georgeanna Drive, Pekin, Justin R. Justice to Jacob W. and Lindsay A. Whittaker, $112,000.

201 Edgewood Drive, East Peoria, Brian Monge to Richard and Melinda Hatfield, $119,900.

36 Prairie Village Place, Morton, James S. Barton to Michael A. and Linda M. Moore, $135,500.

321 Paris Ave., Morton, Jacob and Melissa A. Eigsti to Maranda Popejoy, $145,000.

1018 S. Main St., Morton, John D. and Kelsey L. Cirilli to Rory E. and Lucinda Jones, $154,000.

213 N. First Ave., Morton, Regan L. and Sarah L. Jones to John D. and Kelsey L. Cirilli, $154,900.

602 Terrace Court, Washington, Shane D. and Katelin Moses to Ronda Stein, $156,000.

3616 Zion Oak Road, Pekin, Pietro C. and Joan H. Ingolia to Michael Grice and Jamie Hill, $158,000.

107 Brandy Drive, Mackinaw, Jonathan J. and Laurie A. Gruse to Cary and Rhonda Turner, $172,500.

13550 Cedar St., Manito, Harold W. and Terri I. Herlich to Austin and Hayley McClanahan, $179,900.

607 Stratford Drive, Washington, Dean R. Essig to Dustin E. Essig, $180,000.

2318 Arlington Circle, Pekin, Mike L. and Diana Y. Norris to Joseph D. and Christy Vogelsang, $185,000.

1001 Linden St., Morton, Trayce N. and Angela M. Bartley to Jami J. Riggenbach, $195,000.

156 Heatherview Drive, East Peoria, David W. and Luanne M. Fanning to Rosemary Lewis, $199,000.

12465 Nichols Road, Green Valley, Steven A. Gray to Corey Furlong and Tia Shadley, $204,500.

1008 Hampton Road, Washington, HNJ Investments Inc. to J. Alexander and Kelli Jo McGlaughlin, $205,000.

104 Fawn Haven Drive, East Peoria, Jack and Jean Gove to Julia A. Arndorfer, $215,000.

1318 Oak Ridge, Washington, Ami R. Munoz to Angelia M. Dempsey, $250,000.

1908 Dane Kelsey Drive, Pekin, Bradley C. Hays and Jami J. Riggenbach-Hays to Donald F. and Sheila J. Lutz, $265,000.

104 S. Ohio Ave., Morton, Cal W. and Sally J. Masear to Bradley Shumaker and Patricia C. Valle Urrutia, $269,000.



WOODFORD COUNTY

Lot 7 and Lot 8, Block 9, Kipp and Davidson's Addition to Original Town, Minonk, TMT Rentals LLC to Brian Greenland, $110,000.

Lot 11, Lot 12 and part of Lot 10, Block 1, Original Town, Goodfield, Zachariah L. Schoch to Eureka-Goodfield Fire Protection District, $130,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Myra R. Welk Young to Ronald J. and Christina L. Welk, $153,000.

201 W. Burton Ave., Eureka, Michelle N. Roberts to Christopher S. and Jennifer L. Roberts, $230,000.

1516 County Road 1150 North, Eureka, Roger L. and Kathy Kauffman to James and Lindsay Price, $245,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Dennis E. and Brenda S. Hodel to James J. Stoller, $440,000.

297 Old Germantown Road, East Peoria, William H. Axelrod and Brenda K. Wilner to Carold J. and Barbara Johnson, $530,000.