The magic of television allows Colton Underwood to be in Peoria one day and Thailand the next.

Well, so do modern aircraft, perhaps. And months of delay between the taping of "The Bachelor" episodes and their airing.

Underwood, the pride of Washington Community High School, was spotted in town a day before his most recent weekly appearance as the title character in the ABC-TV reality program. It airs in Peoria at 7 p.m. Mondays.

The current "Bachelor" visited Zion Coffee Co. in the Warehouse District, according to a Facebook post. It appears he wasn't besieged by single women or autograph seekers.

Procuring coffee before Sunday night's Super Bowl might not have been a bad idea, considering how somnolent the game was. The New England Patriots pulled out a 13-3 thriller against the Los Angeles Rams in a game that until the final few minutes was devoid of much drama.

That made the game unlike "The Bachelor," of course.

In tonight's episode, Colton and the 10 remaining females vying for his affection trek through the Thai jungle, according to this preview. Another preview suggested two of the contestants got into such a tense altercation that Underwood interceded.

The Super Bowl could have used some of that. Even America's most famous virgin, who spent time on NFL rosters, acknowledged it.

