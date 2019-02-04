Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Feb. 4.

Back in the day, Curtis Stuckey was among the premier ballers in a city known for its hoops. Now, Stuckey might prefer to be better known for his chicken wings, and his efforts to help youths in his hometown.

The 1987 Manual High School graduate and former Bradley University basketball player has opened Ballers Wings, located at 3725 W. Willow Knolls Drive in Northwest Peoria. The building has played host to several incarnations of Coneys, which specialized in chili-topped hot dogs.

Opening day for Ballers was Jan. 25.

Stuckey has no restaurant experience. He owns a foster-care agency in the Las Vegas area, where he resides.

But Stuckey's new venture has a dual purpose.

"My goal is to earn money selling wings and serving good food, and to become one of the pillars of the community helping these kids," Stuckey said.

Stuckey helped lead Manual to consecutive Class AA state-finals appearances his junior and senior seasons. He then played at Drake University in Iowa before he transferred to Bradley.

On the Hilltop, Stuckey averaged 24.5 points per game in a career that ended in 1991.

Following and in between professional-basketball stints in Europe and South America, Stuckey worked at the Children's Home Association of Illinois in Peoria before he headed west.

The 50-year-old Stuckey mentioned the influence of his mentors, including Manual coaches Dick Van Scyoc, Wayne McClain and Porky Brooks. He sees such figures lacking in current Peoria society.

"The opportunities aren't there," said Stuckey, a member of the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame. "The mentorship isn't there like we had. The culture is different. The passion is missing. March Madness isn't what it used to be, but it isn't all about sports.

"'Ballers' is an urban term for a person exceptional at something, usually referring to a basketball player. But a baller is any person excelling at something. That's all I want to do, inspire kids to be great at something."

Among examples of such greatness Stuckey cited are former Manual teammates David Booth and Jamere Jackson. Booth is director of player personnel for the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson is chief financial officer of Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

As for his new restaurant, Stuckey said the wings are the main thing. But the menu includes hamburgers, catfish and hot dogs, including a chili cheese dog.

Relatives handle the cooking and some of the business, too, Stuckey said. He plans to divide his time between Peoria and Vegas, at least for now.

Depending on how other local business ventures go, Stuckey didn't rule out a return to his hometown permanently.

Stuckey said he's working on purchasing buildings near Ballers, including the former site of Double A's Pizza Sports Bar and Grill at Willow Knolls Drive and Radnor Road. A gymnasium, apartments and expanded restaurant are possible.

"My main drive is I just want to be involved in the community, and I think this is a way to help make that happen," Stuckey said.

