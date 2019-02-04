PEKIN — The Pekin Police Department late Sunday asked for help in finding Ester Fraiser, who had gone missing.

She suffers from dementia, and was last seen walking southbound from the 900 block of N. 2nd Street at about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Fraiser is 5-foot-3, 165 pounds, has gray hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, black pants, and blue shoes.

Police sent out what they said was the best available picture of her.

Contact the Pekin Police Department at 346-3132 if you see her or know her location.