PEORIA — The Charlotte Russe store at Northwoods Mall is slated to close after the company filed for bankruptcy over the weekend, according to a report.

The women's clothing retailer filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, and announced it would close 94 stores as part of the filing, according to multiple media reports.

A CNBC report Monday afternoon, citing company reports, identified the Northwoods Mall location as one of those to be shuttered. It's one of six in Illinois slated for closure.

The timeline for such a closure is unclear.