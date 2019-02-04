PEORIA — A furniture store at Northwoods Mall will be expanding its footprint.

The RoomPlace, which has 65,000 square feet of space on the upper level of the mall, will be adding in an additional 20,000 square feet of space on the lower level.

The "store within a store" concept labeled RP Outlet will provide "those customers who are more price conscious a value-based assortment," the company said in a news release.

It will feature additional furniture and mattress options at a lower price point, the release stated.

The space is expected to open during the spring, the company said.

At its opening last year, RoomPlace took over the top level of what had previously been Macy's.