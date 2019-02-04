PEORIA — Police have cancelled an hours-long search for a missing toddler after finding little to support the claim that he was missing.

According to Peoria Police Spokeswoman Amy Dotson, no children have been reported missing nor has any further information been obtained to believe a child is missing since an initial report earlier Monday morning.

About 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of West McClure Avenue and North Sheridan Road regarding an unattended toddler on foot, Dotson said. A witness described the child as a black male with a light complexion. He was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt and brown cowboy boots, but no pants. He was crying and yelling for his mom, Dotson said. The witness attempted to approach the child, but he ran off southbound on North Flora Avenue, she said.

A reverse 911 was done for a 3-mile radius of that area.

A command post in the area of Sheridan and McClure was set up and more than two dozen officers and detectives searched the area, including local businesses, in search of anyone with information.Open garages and yards were checked as well.

Officers also used a police dog to search and that also turned up nothing. A drone was used as well throughout the area. The search was called off after seven hours of looking, Dotson said.