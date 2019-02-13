PEORIA — A fire early Wednesday at a Central Peoria residence sent its occupant to the hospital, authorities stated.

Shortly before 4 a.m., firefighters reported to 2803 W. Westport Road and found smoke seeping from the rear of the house, according to a news release.

Firefighters forced open the front door and made their way to a rear bedroom, where the blaze was located, the release stated. The fire was extinguished within about 10 minutes.

The woman who resides at the brick, ranch-style house told firefighters she was using a space heater beside her bed. She awoke to her blanket aflame and smoke filling the room, according to the release.

She escaped the house before firefighters arrived. But she was transported to a hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation, the release stated.

The resident told firefighters she believed the space heater ignited the blanket, but the cause is under investigation.

The house sustained significant smoke damage but was not a total loss, according to the release. No firefighters were injured.