PEORIA — Members of the Peoria Police Department Target Offender Unit in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested a man accused of hitting a 12-year-old on a bike in Michigan last month.

According to a news release, Dominique A. Amos, 26, who was listed as homeless in Peoria County Jail records, was wanted in connection with a hit and run last month in Detroit.

At about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Amos was located and taken into custody without incident in the 3700 block of West Hedgehill Lane for an outstanding warrant out of Oakland County, Mich., for hit and run — serious injury/death. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail and will await extradition back to Detroit.

The accident, according to multiple Detroit-area media outlets, occurred at about 3 p.m. Jan. 7 in Pontiac, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, while the boy was riding his bike near his home. Witnesses at the time told police that a van struck the child and then drove off, the media outlets reported. The child was in intensive care for several days. His current condition wasn't immediately known.