PEORIA HEIGHTS — Trefzger’s Bakery plans to reopen next week after being closed since a Feb. 3 fire.

"We are so very excited to say that we will be reopening our doors for business at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19th as long as all goes as planned,” the bakery announced on its Facebook page.

"Our entire building has been cleaned ceiling to floor and our equipment is sparkling! We cannot wait to reopen and get back in the grind. See you all Tuesday!"

The accidental fire, which occurred when the business was unoccupied, caused negligible damage itself. However, extensive smoke and water damage caused losses that could reach as high as $250,000, according to the Peoria Heights Fire Department.