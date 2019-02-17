These transactions, recorded the week of Feb. 4, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.



TAZEWELL COUNTY

119 S. Stewart St., Creve Coeur, U.S. Bank National Association to Emilee R. Severns, $78,000.

402 Fairlane Ave., Pekin, Scott Hooste to Andrew and Ellie Volz, $82,000.

504 Arnold Road, East Peoria, Robert and Shellie Kelly to Kalob Stedman, $84,000.

302 Manor St., Pekin, Jason and Patrick Biggs, Patrick Biggs II, Ricky W. Brees and Julie Ann Hamilton to Larry E. and Karen L. Vaughn, $85,000.

304 Howard St., East Peoria, Tracey Ziegenhorn to Austin Danz and Lindsey Tegtmeyer, $96,500.

117 Bryant St., Morton, Brian Williams to Cody Waldon, $101,000.

400 Scenic Park Drive, Creve Coeur, Gary D. Beebe to Don and Jill Brady, $104,000.

908 Park Ave., Pekin, Alan and Laura Huesers to Stone Financing LLC, $107,000.

908 Park Ave., Pekin, Stone Financing LLC to Sarah Breymeier, $107,000.

821 Brenkman Drive, Pekin, First Pekin Savings Bank to Nicholas Mucciante, $110,000.

107 Sunrise Ave., East Peoria, Christopher L. and Corinne E. Brown to Matthew R. Whitby, $112,500.

723 Cherry St., Hopedale, Jared B. Grieser to Justin Lewis, $125,000.

107 N. White St., Mackinaw, Brian D. and Kimberly J. Evans to Edward K. Evans, $125,000.

107 Monroe St., Washington, Adam D. and Abbey E. Friedline to Gary and Darla Daxenbichler, $130,000.

106 S. Pine St., Tremont, Velda J. Glueck to Brett D. and Ashley J. Koch, $130,000.

1105 Miller St., Washington, Harriet V. Venzon to Linda L. Raines, $132,500.

1819 Highwood Ave., Pekin, Lisa M. Davis to Gregory and Carol Holliger, $135,900.

301 E. Second St., Delavan, John M. and Morgan J. Elser to Gale L. Kilbury, $143,000.

305 Reservoir Road, Pekin, Leslie L. and Edith M. Hibberd to Lance R. Rhoades, $150,000.

603 S. High St., Washington, Cartus Financial Corporation to Jason Pastorik, $152,500.

1731 Robin Ave., Morton, SGT Properties LLC Series IV to Susan M. Chadwick, $158,000.

1417 Bloomington Road, East Peoria, Linda L. Raines to Scott W. and Jackie R. Farris, $162,500.

203 Locust St., Washington, Ronald A. and Pamela E. Anderson to Bruce A. and Janet S. Nimmo, $163,000.

11498 Woodley Road, Manito, Craig M. and Anne C. Woodley to Brian K. and Sara M. Becker and Joshua D. and Margaret M. Charlton, $193,760.

1 Heather Court, Washington, Alice L. Dooley to Kenneth and Lisa Snow, $202,500.

112 Plymouth Court, Pekin, Paul E. and Ann M. Gingus to Gary M. and Elizabeth A. Huwe, $205,000.

3406 Springfield Road, East Peoria, Melissa M. Duval to Justin McMahon, $209,000.

1016 Kennedy Drive, Pekin, Thomas and Barbara Jenky to William and Ellen Martin, $226,000.

20201 Eisele Road, East Peoria, John P. and Stephanie L. Williams to Andrew J. and Melissa M. Patterson, $235,000.

1733 Goldeneye Drive, Washington, Fields Crossing Cottingham LLC to Mark A. and Julie L. Shoopman, $286,000.

1309 Kensington Drive, Washington, Judith A. Cvelbar to Scott D. and Kim E. Carlson, $295,000.

100 E. Margarete St., Tremont, Michael H. and Patricia A. Vonderheide to Kenneth Eathington, $373,000.

1623 Copperfield Drive, Morton, Ramon E. Melvin to Gary A. and Margaret J. Oedewaldt, $389,900.

2320 E. Washington Road, East Peoria, Albert S. Zeller to Avanti's Holdings LLC -- Series East Peoria, $700,000.

3610 W. Kelly Ave., Pekin, Zeller Properties of Peoria LLC to Avanti's Holdings LLC -- Series Pekin, $1,500,000.



WOODFORD COUNTY

409 Crestview Court, Washburn, Kenneth Wright to Matthew Roop, $90,000.

512 N. Church St., Roanoke, Melissa A. Rusk to Adam W. Rusk, $93,000.

1401 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria, Matthew B. and Lexi R. Bruhn to Joseph and Jody Coffey, $185,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Robert S. Schertz to Brent F. and Rebecca C. Vanhoven, $200,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Jeffrey B. Reedy and Penny Bushert Reedy to Matthew Burke, $228,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Greg R. and Jaime L. Mool to Clinton McClure, $246,000.

404 Westminster Road, Germantown Hills, Justin E. and Jocelyn M. Kendig to Gary A. and Linda M. Dannenberg, $315,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Ann M. Broaddus, Laura S. Dueck, Jerry S. and Roger L. Kennell to Kool Farms Inc., $741,110.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Ann W. Broaddus, Laura S. Dueck, Jerry S. and Roger L. Kennell to Mennonite Foundation Inc., $1,848,750.