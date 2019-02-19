Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Feb. 19.

It isn't unusual for Journal Star-area residents to win decent-sized prizes in the Illinois Lottery. But it isn't often you hear about them hitting it big in lotteries from other states.

Monmouth resident Lisa Hays is $2 million wealthier, thanks to her decision to purchase a Powerball ticket in Iowa.

That ticket included a set of six numbers that matched five drawn Feb. 9 — all except the Powerball number.

Hays, 49, claimed her prize Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in suburban Des Moines. She said she intends to use the winnings to buy a car and a house, as well as to get a head start on retirement planning.

“If I do it right, this should set me up for the rest of my life,” Hays told The Des Moines Register.

Hays purchased the ticket while shopping at a Hy-Vee supermarket in Burlington, Iowa, located about 30 miles west of Monmouth.

Technically, Hays' winnings were $2,000,012. The larger prize was one of two she won in the same drawing, on the same ticket, which contained two sets of numbers.

Only the Powerball number matched on one of the six-numeral sets. Usually, that's worth $4. But Hays selected an option that multiplies the payout, so she won $12 instead.

That same option enabled the usual $1 million prize on the other set of numbers to double.

Hays said she usually uses the easy-pick option, in which the lottery terminal selects the numbers on her ticket.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 9 drawing were 1, 2, 3, 7 and 39, and the Powerball number was 25. Nobody in the 47 U.S. states and territories where Powerball tickets are sold, including Illinois, matched all six numbers.

Hays could have won that jackpot, worth $223 million, had the numbers from the two sets on her ticket been combined differently.

But Hays doesn't appear to be complaining. She also doesn't appear ready to quit her job as a teaching assistant in Monmouth, according to KWQC-TV in Davenport, Iowa.

As much as Nick in the Morning loves you all, it would be Nick Over-And-Out the day after we won a prize of Hays' stature.

Whenever we visit other states, we usually buy a lottery ticket. Perhaps the state line will change our luck, we think. We also are afraid Illinois' perpetual budget problems might delay a lottery payout, should we win.

Nick in the Morning spent last weekend in Missouri, where we purchased a couple of tickets for the state Lotto drawing Wednesday night. Again, our presence here Thursday morning will be a clue as to whether we won.

Illinoisans winning big lottery prizes in Iowa appears to be a trend. Last month, an East Moline man won $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket he purchased in central Iowa.

Perhaps we'll go grocery shopping this weekend at the Burlington Hy-Vee.

Although we share The Dude's antipathy toward the Eagles, the song heard on the way to work summarizes our plans should our lottery ship come in. But all the money on earth wouldn't persuade us to adopt Don Henley's '70s-era Afro.