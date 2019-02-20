PEORIA — An informational meeting will be held for the road improvement project on Western Avenue at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at the Frank Campbell Community Center, 312 S. Merriman St.

The public is invited to learn about the preliminary design, including partial right-of-way acquisitions needed for the proposed improvement. The meeting room is accessible to persons with disabilities.

The boundaries of the project consist of Western Avenue from Adams Street to Howett Street.

Street improvements will include reconstruction of the roadway with three vehicle lanes accommodating cars, bicyclists and pedestrians. The project will involve removal of on-street parking with road closures in place during construction.

For more information, contact City Engineer Bill Lewis at 494-8800.