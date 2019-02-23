PEORIA — A Peoria County jury found OSF HealthCare System guilty of medical malpractice and awarded her family $2.5 million, her attorney said late Friday night in a news release.

The final trial order hasn't been entered into the file at the Peoria County Courthouse but attorney Robert Fogel said his client's family got the money as compensation for the 64-year-old woman's death. The two-week trial began earlier this month in Circuit Judge Mike McCuskey's courtroom. A verdict, Fogel said came on Friday afternoon. The doctor involved, the attorney said, was not held liable.

Such high-dollar verdicts aren't common in Peoria County. Attorneys for years have quietly said that could be due to the fact that healthcare in general employs so many people in the area.

The case, filed in 2013, alleged doctors at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center rushed a new surgical program into place to take advantage of the growing business of removing pacemakers leads that could later become defective. The woman's husband, the news release said, argued that his wife "was subjected to a poorly prepared staff that perforated her heart and was then unable to timely respond to any Hospital-induced injury."

As such, the woman died in 2012 from an acute loss of blood, Fogel said in his news release.

"We are disappointed in the outcome of the case as we believe we were able to provide the appropriate care," OSF HealthCare said in a prepared statement. "Our prayers are with the plaintiff’s family."