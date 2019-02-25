PEKIN — A Pekin couple faces serious charges for allegedly stealing items from a storage facility and seeking to resell them online.

Pamela Wall, 32, and her husband, Joshua, 39, were indicted recently by a Tazewell County grand jury on one charge each of conducting a continuing criminal enterprise, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Pamela Wall also was charged with felony theft.

A Jan. 20 report of the theft of four truck tires and rims worth about $2,350 from a locked unit at Mackinaw Storage led police to discover three more units had been burglarized, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated.

Photos of items whose owners said were missing from their units, including the tires and rims, were found posted on Pamela Wall’s page on LetGo, a website featuring used goods for sale. Joshua Wall had sold several stolen video games to a used video game outlet in Peoria, the affidavit stated.

The case broke when, after discovering the tires and rims missing, their owner reported he had found them posted on the LetGo page. Posing as a potential buyer, Mackinaw police Chief Jack Nieukirk arranged to meet Pamela Wall at a Pekin store's parking lot.

After the couple arrived with the items in their pickup truck, Nieukirk identified himself. Pamela Wall said she thought the tires had come from her husband’s cousin, but both then offered to make controlled purchases in police drug investigations to avoid their arrests, the affidavit stated.

The two are next due in court on March 25.