WASHINGTON — April Crotts has withdrawn from the Washington Community High School Board race, but all three seats in the contest will be filled because of a write-in candidate.

Crotts, a community activist and advocate for victims of the 2013 tornado, dropped out of the April 2 race for School Board a few weeks after being arrested Jan. 11 at the Costco store in East Peoria and charged with retail theft. Her next court hearing is March 13.

Mandy Seaman is on the ballot as a write-in candidate. Three board seats are open. The other candidates are incumbents Jennifer Essig and Gloria McNett.

Seaman said she didn't know Crotts had dropped out of the race for board when she made her decision to be a write-in candidate and filed her paperwork. The small number of candidates is what convinced her to run.

"I figured being elected as a write-in was a long shot, but I thought I'd give it a shot and get my name out there for future board elections," she said.

Seaman, 31, is a new mother with a 4-month-old daughter. She said she wasn't certain after her baby was born if she'd have time to be on the board, so she didn't go through the candidate petition signature-gathering process.

She went from full-time to part-time in January in her job as an accountant for Caterpillar Inc., she said, so she has more time available for board work.

A 2005 Washington Community High School graduate, Seaman earned a master's degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois in 2010. She's been employed by Caterpillar for nearly eight years.

"I really don't have any complaints about how (the school) is being run, and the school did a great job of setting me up for success," she said. "I want to be on the board because I think education is very important and I offer a unique perspective of being a recent Washington high school graduate."

Her husband, Codey, is a 2006 Washington high school graduate who is an engineer at Caterpillar. The couple has been married since 2015. Their daughter's name is Aubrey. Mandy Seaman's maiden name is Golden.

