PEORIA — The Peoria Police Department and Peoria Public Schools are investigating threatening Facebook messages a teacher’s aide apparently sent to a 16-year-old boy and his mother.

The teacher’s aide works at a PPS high school the teen attended two years ago as a freshman. During the teen’s time there, he had a class with the teacher’s aide but never experienced trouble with him, according to the teen’s mother.

That apparently changed Wednesday night, when messages arrived via the teen’s Facebook account. One message to the teen said, “I’m going to f*** you up when I see and I do know you where you live.” Another message, to the mother, referred to the teen as “that little f*****." Another message told the mother, “Both of you are CRAZY AS HELL!!!!!!!!”

The Journal Star has seen the messages. At this point, though an investigation has just started, PPS believes the messages were sent by the teacher’s aide.

Because of the youth’s age, the Journal Star is not publishing either his or his family’s name. Because there have been no criminal charges, the newspaper is not publishing the aide’s name.

The boy has multiple developmental, brain and mental disorders — including bipolar disorder, autism-spectrum disorder and schizophrenia — that cause him to have problems with anger and other emotions, the mother says. Because of those issues, the boy (who had attended PPS schools since kindergarten) encountered bullying by classmates at PPS, the mother says. After that academic year, the mother pulled him from PPS and has been homeschooling him for the past two years.

As for Wednesday’s messages, the trigger is not exactly clear. But a source in the investigations told the Journal Star that police and PPS are looking into whether the teen might have sent a message that alarmed or irritated the teacher’s aide sometime Wednesday. The mother said a school official has indicated her son sent some sort of threatening message to the aide Wednesday.

“I told (the teen) that if he did something wrong, he has to own up to it, because police can find his text messages,” she said. “ ... But even if he sent something to this man, as an adult (the teacher’s aide) should’ve come to me.

“This gentleman isn’t acting like an adult should, like a teacher should.”

About 8 p.m. Wednesday night, the teen spotted a first message — the “know where you live” message — from the teacher’s aide, the mother said.

“Mom,” the teen told her, “look what Mr. (the teacher’s aide) just sent to me.”

The mother looked at the message, then grabbed her son’s phone. She attempted to communicate with the teacher’s aide, who indicated the teen had sent an earlier message.

“Tell that little f***** to stay out of my inbox,” the aide stated.

“Do you have children?” she asked at one point. She also stated, “Look, I’m not looking to argue with you. If my son did something, you as an adult and teacher should contact the parent, not threaten a mentally disabled child.”

In other messages, the aide stated, “He acts the way he does because of YOU” and “Call the police then!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Indeed, she called police, and an officer came to her Peoria home and took her statement.

Department spokeswoman Amy Dotson said on Thursday that a detective has been assigned to the case and an investigation has begun. She declined to discuss the case further.

PPS also is investigating the matter. Spokesman Thomas Bruch said, "Peoria Public Schools learned about this matter today and is currently investigating. Generally, we do not comment on personnel matters publicly. Even though the individual is not a Peoria Public Schools student, we still investigate to determine the impact of the remarks made."

However, the allegations could involve tricky territory. According to PPS policy, “No person, including students and district staff, should be subject to bullying or harassment.” That applies even off-campus: “in any communication that bears a reasonable relationship to school, or in any communication that uses school computer, networks or systems.” However, in the case of the Facebook messages, the teen is no longer a student at PPS.

Also according to policy, “When a student's behavior is unacceptable, the teacher should first discuss the matter with the student.” At the same time, “Teachers shall not use disciplinary methods which may be damaging to students, such as ridicule, sarcasm, or excessive temper displays.” Again, though, the teen is no longer a PPS student.

The teacher’s aide declined to directly address the matter of the messages. However, speaking of the police and PPS investigations as well as this newspaper story, he said, "This is something I don't understand. This is ridiculous. If you knew this kid and this mom ... you would understand."

