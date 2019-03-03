Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

Queen-bed (complete), queen-size bedding, sofa, living room chair, coffee table, dresser or chest of drawers, kitchen table and chairs, bedroom and living room curtains, microwave, crock pot, roaster, rugs, dish set, and silverware: Needed for a low-income elderly veteran who lost all of his possessions in a fire. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Child-size table and chairs: Needed for a low-income grandmother raising her two small grandchildren, so they have a place to play and eat snacks. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Gas stove, refrigerator, and a short, wide dresser with 3-4 drawers: Needed for a low-income single parent. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Small television stand/cabinet: Needed for a low-income single mother. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Plastic storage totes, vacuum cleaner, lamps, broom and dustpan, never-used garbage can, dish drying rack, toaster, cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper, laundry basket, laundry soap, diapers (size 3) and baby wipes: Needed for a low-income new mother moving into her first home. Call Tionna Jackson at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Newborn diapers and bassinet (no room for a pack 'n’ play): Needed for a low-income single mother delivering second child in March. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

School uniforms, and plastic totes for storing the clothing (size 14 boys and size 6 girls; shirts can be red, navy, blue or light blue; pants can be khaki, black or blue): Needed for a low-income grandmother with a leaky roof raising her children and grandchild. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Helping Hands is a service provided by the Journal Star, with support of the Heart of Illinois 211 Information and Referral line (a collaboration between the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois).

If you know of a need that can't be met by conventional means, call 211 (or 999-4029) to be referred for help. All requests screened and verified by Wednesday morning will be published the following Monday.

To lend a hand, please call the number indicated for each entry.