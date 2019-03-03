Shoot for the Cure

SECOR — A trap shoot and raffle will headline a benefit Saturday at Secor Sportsman's Club at County Road 2250 East. The trap shoot, which requires a $10 minimum donation, begins with registration at 9 a.m. The raffle will follow the shoot. Prizes include two shotguns, two rifles, gifts cards and more. Participants should bring their own shotguns and shells. Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information, call 923-5771.

Church fundraising supper

CHILLICOTHE — The United Methodist Women of Chillicothe First United Methodist Church are holding a Ham and Bean Supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the church's Parish Hall, 1023 N. Sixth St., Chillicothe. Ham and beans, coleslaw and a corn muffin is the main meal, with chicken fingers, chips and applesauce offered as a kid's meal. Drink and dessert are also included. Tickets are $6.50 for adults and $4 for children. Carry-outs will be available.

Cocktails for a Cause

PEORIA HEIGHTS — The Illinois Valley and Yacht (IVY) Club will host Cocktails for a Cause, a fundraiser for TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the club, 5102 N. Galena Road, Peoria Heights. For each drink purchased, guests receive one vote that they may cast that night for their local non-profit of choice. The non-profit with the most votes will be invited to the IVY Club the following month to be the beneficiary that night. A portion of the proceeds from bar sales will benefit TAPS.

Irish celebration

HAVANA — St. Patrick's Church will host its Irish celebration, "Malarkey Time," from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the church hall, 545 S. Orange St., Havana. Adult meals of corned beef and cabbage or roast beef with be $15 and child meals will be $5. Tickets are available by calling the church office at 740-1495 or Sue at 543-3849 or online at 3forthetrinity.org and will also be available at the door.

CASA fundraiser

PEORIA HEIGHTS — The inaugural Sip, Savor, Smoke, hosted by CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit, will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 16 at the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights. This new event features whiskey, food and cigars. Sip whiskey while you savor tastings from local chefs and mingle while you smoke a hand-rolled cigar from STL cigars. A raffle will also be held for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle's 15-Year Family Reserve. Individual tickets or tables of 10 can be purchased at https://www.firstgiving.com/event/casapeoria/Sip-Savor-Smoke-2019 or by calling 669-2939. Proceeds will help CASA expand advocacy for abused and neglected children in Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

