A raid last weekend at a Kewanee house resulted in three arrests and seizure of illicit drugs and about $24,000 in cash, authorities said.

Jordan A. Hart, 26, and Betty L. Hart, 65, were arrested about 8 a.m. Saturday at 516 W. Prospect St., according to a Kewanee Police Department Facebook post.

Henry County Circuit Judge Dana McReynolds set the younger Hart's bail at $750,000 during a court appearance Monday in Cambridge. Hart is required to post 10 percent of that bail amount to be released from the Henry County Jail.

Jordan Hart was charged with seven crimes. The most serious appears to be manufacture or delivery of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.

That felony carries a potential sentence of six to 30 years in state prison, according to the police department.

A preliminary hearing for Jordan Hart was scheduled for March 11.

Betty Hart was charged with possession of a controlled substance and permitting an unlawful use of a building, felonies that carry prison sentences of one to four years. She was booked and released.

Betty Hart is to appear in court again April 1.

The Harts are mother and son, according to Mike Minx, a Kewanee police detective sergeant. The house belongs to Betty Hart, Minx said Monday.

Officers who included the special operations squad of the county sheriff's office found $24,088 in the Hart house, according to police.

Also found were 21 grams of cocaine, one half-pound of cannabis, drug-packaging materials and drug paraphernalia, among other things.

Arrested Monday in connection to this case was Anastazia S. Vogt, 22, of Kewanee, Minx said. Vogt was charged with obstruction of justice.

It's the second time in less than a year Vogt has been charged with that crime in Henry County. According to court records, Vogt was convicted last Oct. 11 and received a conditional discharge, which stipulated she stay out of trouble for two years.

A felony obstruction-of-justice charge is punishable by a state-prison sentence of one to three years.

Vogt had been staying at the Hart house, according to Minx. She was being held at the county jail, pending a court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing, Minx said.