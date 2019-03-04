WEST PEORIA — A Walgreens employee stopped a would-be booze thief after noticing "an obviously large bulge" in his pants, police said.

About 10 p.m. Feb. 26, a check-out clerk noticed a man enter the Walgreen's at 221 N. Western Ave., according to a report by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. Minutes later, she noticed the man — about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 130 pounds — limping toward the exit, the report said.

"She noticed (the man) had an obviously large bugle from his pant leg that wasn't there before," the report stated.

As he approached the exit, the employee told the man that he "needed to pay for whatever he was trying to steal," the report stated. The man then handed over two handles (59-ounce bottles) of Captain Morgan rum, according to the report, which did not specify how he withdrew the bottles from his pants.

The man they got "aggressive" and pushed the employee, who in turn kicked him in the leg, the report stated. As police were called, the employee blocked the door so the man could not leave.

A deputy arrived to find the man had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, and slurred speech," the report stated. The deputy did not question the man, "due to his high intoxication level," the report stated.

The man, a 30-year-old who lives in Peoria, was cuffed and transported to the Peoria County Jail, where he was booked on two misdemeanor counts: battery and retail theft.

Earlier this year, a Peoria woman was arrested in connection with repeated liquor thefts at Walgreens outlets in Peoria. In those cases, store employees did not stop the woman from leaving with bottles of hooch.