SPRINGFIELD — State senators unanimously passed a measure Thursday requiring public airports in the state to fly the POW/MIA flag.

The legislation comes after a request from Peoria-area veteran Gary Hall, who had asked that the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport fly the flag under the American flag.

Airport officials said their hands were tied and they couldn't do so without opening the door to having to provide equal opportunity to display other flags upon request from the general public.

The legislation is sponsored by state Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, and the chief co-sponsor is Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria. Sen. Chuck Weaver, R-Peoria, is also a co-sponsor.

Senate Bill 1127 now goes to the House for consideration.