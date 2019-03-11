PEORIA — The recipes for the coney-dog sauces at the Ice Cream Shack and Emo’s Dairy Mart will remain a secret — and within the same family.

Though owner Bob Smith had put the beloved businesses up for sale early this year, he did not get an acceptable offer. So, his four adult children have decided to take over the operations. Both places will reopen this month.

"I decided to open them back up," Smith said.

Smith, 69, has been selling frozen treats for decades. Thirty-five years ago, he built the Ice Cream Shack, 2313 NE Adams St. A decade ago, he bought Emo's, 3618 N. Prospect Road.

In recent times, he had been eying retirement. But his kids, though they have worked part-time at each site, also have full-time jobs and initially declined to take over the family business.

So, the business were put up for sale. The Ice Cream Shack, including a paved parking lot, had an asking price of $450,000. Emo’s, including several nearby houses and properties, was listed for $1.4 million.

"A lot of people were interested," Smith said.

However, he had vowed to reopen both places, if a sale could not be arranged by the start of ice cream season, which for Smith means mid-March. As of last week, no prospective buyer could come up with proper financing.

Meantime, his children had a change of heart. They decided they would keep the businesses in the family.

So, last week, the for-sale signs came down. Smith said he hopes to open both sites soon.

"This winter has been so lousy, the lousiest in recent memory," he said. "I'll open next week, if we don't get a foot of snow. If that happens, then we'll open the next week."

The transition to the next generation will take two ice cream seasons. This year, Smith's offspring will run the Ice Cream Shack, while he'll continue to helm Emo's. Next year, they'll be in charge of both places.

"They I'll be gone," he said with a laugh.

Though the sale failed, Smith now sees it as a blessing. He is happy that the businesses will remain in the family. And he is extra-tickled that the two coney-dog recipes will stay a secret.

"I believe they will forever," he said. "I guess it's in our blood now."

