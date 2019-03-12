Our sports pages from March 9, 1988 featuring the Bradley Braves' 83-59 rout of rival Illinois State for the Missouri Valley Conference championship at Carver Arena. NBA-bound Braves legend Hersey Hawkins racked up 25 points in the game.
Our sports pages from March 9, 1988 featuring the Bradley Braves' 83-59 rout of rival Illinois State for the Missouri Valley Conference championship at Carver Arena. NBA-bound Braves legend Hersey Hawkins racked up 25 points in the game.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.