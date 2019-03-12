Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, March 12.

After two months of wining (and whining), dining, traveling and romancing, Colton Underwood's time as "The Bachelor" is coming to an end. At least on television.

The pride of Washington Community High School was front and center Monday night as star of the first in a two-part season finale. It's to climax, no pun intended, with a two-hour live extravaganza that begins at 7 tonight on Heart of Illinois ABC in the Peoria area.

The premise of "The Bachelor" is that at the end, the title character selects a woman he wants to marry, presumably. The only problem in Underwood's case is it appears there are no women left to pick.

Underwood rejected two of the three finalists, Hannah G. and Tayshia, because he fell hard for the third finalist, Cassie.

One small problem: Cassie dumped him during last week's episode. The four singles came to this day of reckoning in Portugal (doesn't everybody?), where Underwood jumped a fence to escape the "Bachelor" compound.

Maybe this endeavor jumped the shark at the same time?

Never in the 23-season "Bachelor" history had a contestant gone from three possibilities to none, host/ringmaster Chris Harrison reminded viewers breathlessly and repeatedly Monday night during the two-hour live first-parter.

Taped segments of Underwood letting down his two remaining choices — including plenty of shots of a morose, teary Colton — were interspersed with live confrontations between the women and our 27-year-old protagonist.

Shakespeare couldn't have crafted anything more dramatic or farcical. But this wasn't exactly "The Taming of the Shrew."

"I thought we had something special," said Tayshia, a 28-year-old phlebotomist. "From bungee jumping to setting off a lantern in Thailand. I guess I don't understand exactly what was missing."

Nick in the Morning must admit setting off a lantern in Thailand never occurred to us as the path to a special relationship. Perhaps that's why we're still single.

"You told me you were falling in love with me and you asked me to trust you," said Hannah G., a 23-year-old content creator. "I thought it was us. You didn't give me reasons to think otherwise."

Colton's responses to both women were mealy mouthed, in our estimation.

"How I was feeling in another relationship at the time was stronger," he told Hannah G. "That sounds brutal ... but I don't want to beat around the bush."

By the way, we still don't know if Underwood lost his virginity, which has been a running theme/gag this season.

Perhaps we'll find out tonight. Perhaps we'll also find out if Colton and Cassie get together in the end. The episode Monday night ended with him knocking on her Portuguese hotel-room door.

"It's the most dramatic season finale in 'Bachelor' history," Harrison intoned. "Tomorrow night is crazy. Truly shocking."

We'll watch and report first thing Wednesday. Then we'll ask our bosses for combat pay.

One thing is certain: Colton more than lived up to the song heard on the way to work, at least in Hannah G. and Tayshia's estimations.