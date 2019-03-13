The grapes of Tres Rojas Winery are creating a lot of wrath among potential neighbors, it appears.

For the second time in less than a year, a city zoning board in the Tri-County Area has rejected plans by Bob and Lisa Barry to expand their Pekin-area winery.

Last week, the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission voted against proposed land-use changes that would allow the Barrys to open a vineyard, tasting room and special-events facility on 14½ empty acres near Galena Road north of Peoria Heights.

During its meeting March 26, the City Council is expected to consider the commission's recommendation.

Reasons for the disapproval included a lack of prepared plans and issues with rezoning the land, commission chairman Mike Wiesehan said. Potential neighbors cited increased traffic and noise the proposed winery might bring.

Similar concerns were raised in East Peoria, where the Barrys’ efforts were rejected last June.

"We’re thinking the residents may not truly understand or may not have visited a winery to understand that the ambience is meant to be a very low-key, relaxing experience," Lisa Barry said following the Peoria meeting.

The Barrys’ vision calls for grapes to be grown on 5½ acres near the end of Sankoty Drive, south of the Lutheran Hillside Village senior-living facility. Access to the tasting and events rooms would be from a gravel lane off Galena Road.

Tasting-room hours would be 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, according to Bob Barry.

The event room would be 30 by 40 feet, he said. An outdoor patio would play host to wedding receptions, among other things.

Music usually would be basic, according to Bob Barry. Perhaps a guitar player, similar to what’s found on certain nights at Junction City shopping center.

"We want people to sit down and have conversation and enjoy their glass of wine, not shout over a band," Bob Barry said. "We’re not having AC/DC. It’s not a Van Halen concert."

The seven people who addressed the Peoria commission about the project didn’t appear to be convinced.

"I know how the kids like loud music, and that’s what’s going to happen here," said John Schurtz, who owns a nearby business.

Noise and light were the major objections of James Stuttle, the president of the Skyline Drive Property Owners Association. The neighborhood is located along the Illinois River bluff northwest of the proposed winery.

Forest Park Nature Center also is nearby, Stuttle noted.

"We purchased our properties there because of the seclusion and the quiet," he said. "East Peoria chose not to do this. There’s got to be a reason for that."

Representatives of Lutheran Hillside Village and Apostolic Christian Skylines, a similar adjacent facility, also registered opposition.

Sankoty Drive residents said that narrow lane can’t handle additional traffic that might try to access the winery, which is to have no outlet there.

"You’re trying to take away what I bought into," Josie Rampy said.

The proposed Tres Rojas tract is part of a 63-acre residential-zoned plot Illinois American Water Co. owns. The winery portion would be rezoned for industrial use.

"I think subdividing that plot just doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t feel right," said Wiesehan, who also said the commission wasn’t rendering judgment on the project.

The negative zoning judgment in East Peoria and another, final one possible in Peoria have the Barrys wondering what to do next. For three years, they’ve been seeking the right spot.

This time, they thought they had it.

"I'm totally disappointed," Bob Barry said. "I'm totally surprised at the public reaction. ... We think given the location, right down the hill from all of Peoria, that there would be a demand."