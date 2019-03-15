These transactions, recorded the week of March 4, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

310 E. Corrington Ave., Peoria, Marcella Person to Drew Petersen, $80,500.

5506 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria, Grant and Tatyana McCreight to Jason Callarman, $82,000.

2705 W. Willowlake Drive, Unit 80, Peoria, Dan C. Green to Thomas Hasenstein, $85,000.

1402 W. Christine Ave., Peoria, Philip P. and Faith M. Caplis to Jared Selburg, $88,000.

3121 N. Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria, Edward J. and Ellen R. Tallon to Larissa M. Baize Tallon, $90,000.

1118 N. Schneblin Lane, Peoria, Sue A. Link to Sandra L. Oesterle and Harry F. Sturgis Jr., $90,000.

911 W. Sycamore St., Chillicothe, Jon Bergen to Betty L. Kerr, $109,000.

4118 N. Rochelle Lane, Peoria, Bartlomiej Boguszewski and Brittany K. Boon to Brent R. Cottrell, $110,000.

2503 W. Heading Ave., West Peoria, Anthony R. Phelps to Scott R. and Kimberly A. Anderson, $112,500.

812 E. Lake Ave., Peoria Heights, Robert C. and Susan A. Roling to Dwight Harder Jr., $114,900.

125 SW Jefferson St., Peoria, Marcela B. Gillen to Cartus Financial Corp., $114,900.

125 SW Jefferson St., Peoria, Cartus Financial Corp. to Adspitalny LLC, $114,900.

208 N. Fisher Road, Trivoli, Brian Monge and Joseph Fontana to Christopher R. Gustafson, $118,000.

6108 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria, Cartus Financial Corp. to Jordan E. Payne, $119,900.

NW Quarter & SW Quarter Section 6-8N-8E, Lot 2, West Farmington Road, Peoria, Becker Bros Inc. to Clayrents LLC, $120,000.

4593 N. Thornhill Drive, Peoria, Russell and Jolynn Depaolis to Amy Frieden, $121,000.

1323 S. Maxwell Road, Peoria, Richard L. and Betty L. Meyers to NDTCO and Thomas P. Gorman IRA, $122,000.

217 E. High Point Road, Peoria, Rustin L. and Cara S. Ledford to Sara Bane, $128,000.

4803 W. Bridalwood Drive, Peoria, Donald R. Keil and Gary D. Keil to Evelyn J. Miller, $128,500.

5603 N. Humboldt Ave., Peoria, RBDCT LLC and R & I Limited Partnership to Grant E. and Whitney L. McInnis, $130,000.

4021 N. Brookridge Place, Peoria, Jonathan P. Presseller to Ricky and Kelly Johnson, $138,500.

4904 W. Woodfern Road, Peoria, Michael J. Conroy to Raul Araya, $138,500.

116 E. Ellington Drive, Peoria, Kavan M. Shay and Joanna L. Voos to Michael Thompson and Shana Osborne, $146,000.

716 E. Lake Ave., Peoria Heights, Vicky L. Gray to Mary E. Beenken and Nathan L.G. Johnson, $150,500.

7825 W. First St., Mapleton, William S. and Melissa A. Tibbs to Andrew and Megan Wallen, $153,500.

4715 W. Middle Road, Peoria, Shawn D. Franklin to Jeff Nicholas, $167,000.

11014 N. Serene Blvd., Dunlap, Gregory L. and Haley O. Sonnemaker to Gregory M. and Meghan Brakebill, $168,000.

10305 N. Schopp Lane, Peoria, Cartus Financial Corp. to David B. Parzynski Jr., $186,500.

4012 W. Penny Lane, Dunlap, Portico Homes LLC to Richard and Vicky L. Dooley, $252,500.

10118 W. Lamplighter Lane, Hanna City, George M. and Mikell L. Duncan to Wesley D. and Jessica E. Schott, $275,000.

3619 W. Brenwick Drive, Peoria, Antoine G. and Ivetta Daccache to Cartus Financial Corp., $317,000.

11319 N. Chesapeake Lane, Dunlap, Ramesh Nalagarla and Susmitha Palla to Cartus Financial Corp., $339,000.

4902 N. Weaverridge Blvd., Peoria, Ram K. and Vijaya Somaraju to Matt and Stella Wolf, $355,000.

4610 S. Hanna City-Glasford Road, Hanna City, John J. and Sandra A. Linhart to William and Melissa Tibbs, $380,000.

23907 W. Farmington Road, Trivoli, Wayne and Kennard Page to R. Dennis Tompkins, $387,000.

108 NE Roanoke Ave., Peoria, William and Janice L. Heaver to Bromelfort LLC, $480,000.

11622 N. Nettle Creek Drive, Dunlap, Zachary A. and Katherine P. Kauk to Robert J. and Theresa S. Strong, $615,000.

1200 E. Glen Ave. and 1203, 1213 and 1223 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights, Associates Building Corp. Ltd. to Pearl Enterprises of Illinois LLC, $3,781,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1939 Willow St., Pekin, Associated Bank to Stephen A. and Regina D. King, $80,000.

103 Lotus Ave., Washington, Elsa J. Toft to Tyler Hilton, $83,000.

1001 Coolidge Ave., Pekin, William J. and Lauren N. Schwenk to Rolland and Denise Reed, $85,000.

104 Greenlawn Court, East Peoria, Patrick L. McCallister to Valerie A. Sullivan, $88,000.

9010 E. Manito Road, Manito, Timothy C. and Krista Herrin to Timothy G. Thompson Jr., $89,900.

615 S. First Ave., Morton, Adeline D. Stetzler to Gregory A. Stetzler, $90,000.

900 S. 17th St., Pekin, Charles and Kim R. Denton to Ryan N. Mayer, $93,500.

14684 Killion Road, Mackinaw, Daniel R. and Grace A. Pflederer to Michael E. Schoop and Tonja Spencer, $103,000.

115 Devron Circle, East Peoria, David L. Duncan to Joel and Anna Barkley, $108,500.

504 N. Greenfield Road, Tremont, Weston M. and Rachel J. Berchtold to Brandon L. Rose, $111,500.

2112 S. Second Ave., Morton, Randy P. and Mary L. Blaudow to Erin M. Schaefer, $114,900.

315 E. Madison St., Morton, Justin and Larissa Steffen to Michael T. Kivera and Stacy A. Kramer, $122,500.

606 E. Madison St., Mackinaw, Henderson-Weir Agency to Stephen W. Davis, $122,500.

705 W. Jefferson St., Washington, Ronald F. Jenkins to Cynthia L. Jenkins, $123,000.

604 S. Hancock St., Tremont, Better Banks to Weston M. and Rachel J. Berchtold, $145,000.

103 Tulip St., Mackinaw, Morton Community Bank to Jonathan E. and Abigail S. Lovelace, $169,900.

239 S. Kansas Ave., Morton, Troy J. and Olivia B. Erickson to Ewen P. Cahall Jr. and Caleen R. Kemper, $171,900.

25433 Iron Mountain Road, Tremont, Jared and Julianna Morr to Daniel R. and Grace A. Pflederer, $180,000.

328 Lotus Drive, Morton, Donald and Stacey Barden to Kevin and Lisa Moser, $200,000.

3409 Meadow Ave., East Peoria, Mary J. Skinner to Ronald and Carrie Joos, $215,000.

29 Pennsylvania Court, Morton, David M. and Carol J. Jankowski to Troy J. and Olivia B. Erickson, $260,000.

309 Elgin Ave, Washington, Design Built Homes Ltd. to Michael and Sheila Taylor, $287,000.

3124 Kacy Drive, Pekin, Ryan and Meggen Hazelwood to John W. and Darlene M. Wood, $390,000.

68.44 acres, farmland, Springfield Road, Delavan, Marene L. Hull to Douglas K. and Cheri L. Frank, $814,435.

WOODFORD COUNTY

E & F lots, South Main Street, Eureka, Kurt L. and Lee D. Ehling to Timothy P. Funderburk, $90,000.

Vacant land, Minonk, Daniel and Jade Jurgens to Richard R. and Jennifer R. Webb, $115,000.

1162 N. Crescent Drive, East Peoria, Jolynn E. Mollenhauer to Regina Stanley, $120,000.

419 W. Walnut St., Metamora, John M. Weber to Korey M. and Leslie A. Clouse, $130,000.

Vacant land, Minonk, David T. and Kathryn M. Froelich to Zachary J. Meyer, $180,000.

1206 Saddlebrook Lane, Metamora, Chris and Valerie Tipton to Marcus S. and Amber A. Camp, $212,000.